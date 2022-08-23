Nachlese Podcast Montag Audio Link zur Folge: https://boersenradio.at/page/podcast/3260, alle unter http://www.christian-drastil.com/podcast ) - in Folge S2/97 geht es u.a. um Gerhard Kürner, der mich "the Guardian of Vienna Finance Galaxy genannt hat" (thx dafür), nachdem vorher Mariella Schurz "pioneer of finance news in Austria" und Christoph Boschan: "Christian, you're one of the top influencers for topics concerning Wiener Boerse and I'm impressed by the massive amount of creativity you demonstrate regularly" sagten. Thx. - "Der Preis der Strabag-Aktie ist aktuell hoch": Eine Aussage von Uniqa-Boss Andreas Brandstetter (Uniqa im Strabag-Syndikat) im Börsenradio macht mir ein bissl Sorgen um die Strabag. https://boersenradio.at/page/brn/40909 - Sorgen ...

