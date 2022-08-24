UnivDatos Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.: Blanket Market is expected to display an steady growth by 2027|CAGR: ~5%| UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights theBlanket Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% from 2021-2027. The analysis has been segmented into duct Type (Wool, Cotton, Polyester, and Others); Application (Households, Hospitals, and Hotels); Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, E-Commerce, and Multi-Brand Stores); Region/Country.





The report has been aggregated by collecting informative data from various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Blanket Market in the Global context. This report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors that are influencing market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Global Blanket Market at the regional & country levels.

Market Overview

Blanket is a piece of woolen soft cloth which is mainly used to keep body warm while taking rest or sleeping. The regular type blankets are made up of polyester, wool, or cotton. In addition, electric blanket is a recently developed type of blanket and widely available across the globe. The regular and electric blankets are largely used in winter season and in snowy or cold weather.

COVID-19 Impact

The outbreak of COVID-19 had a slight impact on the adoption of blankets. As lockdown restriction were implemented during 1st quarter of 2020 and stayed for mid-year. Hence, the adoption of blanket was hardly impacted in most part of the world.

However, the lockdown restriction led to shutdown of manufacturing industry coupled with non-availability of the workers in factories have reduced the manufacturing capacity of blankets which in-turn might have negative effect on the sales of blanket during the winter season.

The global Blanket Market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

Based on product type, the blanket market is segmented into wool, cotton, polyester and other. The wool blanket captured dominant share in the market owing to the rising awareness about various benefits associated with this blanket such as warm, comfortable to use, and cost-effective than other type of blankets.

Based on application, the blanket market is classified into household, hospital, hotel, and others. The household segment holds the significant market share. It is mainly due to the different kinds of blankets are required to combat different weather types coupled with changing weather and climate has been promoting the demand for various types of blankets for residential needs.

Blanket Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , and Rest of North America )

( , , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Italy , France , Spain , and the Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , India , Australia , Japan , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , and the Rest of ) Rest of the World

Based on the estimation, Asia Pacific holds the significant market share owing to large-scale production of cotton, wool in the countries such as China, India, Australia coupled with successful established blanket manufacturing industries in the region.

The major players targeting the market include

American Blanket Company

Pendleton Woolen Mills

Hudson's Bay Company

Boll and Branch

URBANARA GmbH

Shanghai Easun Group

Medline Industries, Inc.

Chellco Industries Limited

Biddeford Blankets, LLC

Youngman Woolen Mills Private Limited

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating in the global context. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Blanket Market. The major players have been analyzed using different research methodologies for getting insight views on market competition.

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI) is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. We believe in delivering insights through Market Intelligence Reports, Customized Business Research, and Primary Research. Our research studies are spread across topics across the world, we cover markets in over 100 countries using smart research techniques and agile methodologies. We offer in-depth studies, detailed analysis, and customized reports that help shape winning business strategies for our clients.

