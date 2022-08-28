Hear it :https://boersenradio.at/page/podcast/3285 Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the new and weekly english spoken Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast " Christian Drastil - Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" . Week 34 brought again a downside for ATX TR, which lost -2,1 percent. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at -20,7%. Up to now there were 81 days with a positive and 86 with a negative gain. These are the best-performers kast week: SBO 8,46% in front of Addiko Bank 3,81% and OMV 3,26%. And the following stocks performed worst: Lenzing -6,33% in front of Erste Group -6,27% and DO&CO -6,05%. News came from Wienerberger, Andritz, Lenzing, Immofinanz, Marinomed, UBM, EVN, ...

