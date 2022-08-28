Sinopec 2022 Interim Profit Reached Record High -2

DJ Sinopec 2022 Interim Profit Reached Record High Level H-Shares Annualized Dividend Yield Exceeding 10% Coupled with Shares Repurchase Plan

Sinopec 2022 Interim Profit Reached Record High Level

H-Shares Annualized Dividend Yield Exceeding 10%

Coupled with Shares Repurchase Plan

(28 August 2022, Beijing, China) China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation ("Sinopec Corp." or the "Company") (HKEX: 386; SSE: 600028; NYSE: SNP) today announced its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2022.

Financial Highlights

-- In accordance with IFRS, the Company's turnover and other operating revenues in the first half of 2022were RMB 1.61 trillion, up by 27.9% year on year. Profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company was RMB44.5 billion. Basic earnings per share were RMB 0.367, up by 10.5% year on year. The Company maintained a soundfinancial position and its liability-to-asset ratio as of 30 June 2022 was 54.81%.

-- Focusing on shareholder returns, the Company proposed an interim dividend of RMB 0.16 per share (taxinclusive). Dividend payout ratio reached 44% and H Shares annualized dividend yield exceeded 10%. At the sametime, the Board announced to launch shares repurchase plan.

-- During the first half of 2022, the Company fully leveraged the integration advantages, carried outin-depth optimisation of the whole industrial chain, enhanced production and marketing coordination, and achievedhigh-quality results. The natural gas production totaled 613.92 billion cubic feet, up by 5.4% year-on-year;refinery throughput was 121 million tonnes of crude oil, total sales volume of refined oil products reached 98.42million tonnes, ethylene production was 6.85 million tonnes, up by 5.9% year on year.

-- The Company practiced green and clean development strategy, enhanced ecological environment protection,aimed at the carbon peak and carbon neutrality target, and actively responded to climate changes. In the first halfof 2022, the Company deeply advanced the Energy Efficiency Improvement Plan, GHG emissions decreased by 1.59million tonnes of CO2 equivalent, 745 thousand tonnes of CO2 were recycled, 390 million cubic meters of methanewere recovered which was equivalent to reducing 5.85 million tonnes of CO2 emissions.

Business Review

In the first half of 2022, the world economic growth slowed down. China effectively coordinated pandemic prevention and control with economic and social development, registering a GDP growth of 2.5% year-on-year. Domestic demand for natural gas remained stable. Based on the statistics of the Company, the overall domestic demand for refined oil products was weak due to high crude oil price and the pandemic, with a slight increase in the first quarter and a sharp decrease in the second quarter, compared with the same period of last year. The demand for major chemical products in China remained stable, and the ethylene equivalent consumption increased by 0.1% compared with that of the previous year. In the first half of 2022, international crude oil prices rose sharply and fluctuated dramatically. The average spot price of Platts Brent was USD 107.69 per barrel, up by 66% year-on-year.

Confronted with severe and complex environment of production and operation, the Company gave full play to its integration advantages, actively responded to market changes, carried out in-depth optimisation of the whole industrial chain, enhanced production and marketing coordination, endeavoured to expand the market and sales, and achieved high-quality results.

Exploration and Production

In the first half of 2022, the Company seized the favourable opportunity of high oil price, intensified efforts in exploration and development, consolidated the foundation of resources, improved operational performance, and realised growth in production and profit. In terms of exploration, we enhanced basic research, strengthened risk exploration and trap pre-exploration in new regions and areas, and achieved a number of oil and gas discoveries, including breakthroughs in Shunbei oil and gas in Tarim Basin, shale oilfield exploration in Bohai Bay Basin and Subei Basin, deep exploration of natural gas in Sichuan Basin and continental facies shale gas exploration in Puguang. In terms of development, we accelerated the capacity building of major oilfields, such as Shunbei, Tahe and offshore blocks, and strengthened efficiency adjustment and fine-tuned development of mature oil fields. We also actively promoted the capacity building of key natural gas blocks in Sichuan and Erdos Basin, and enhanced optimisation and profitability improvement of whole natural gas business chain. In the first half of the year, the Company's production of oil and gas reached 242 million barrels of oil equivalent, up by 2.9% year-on-year, with domestic crude oil production reaching 124.6 million barrels, up by 0.8% and natural gas production totaled 613.92 billion cubic feet, up by 5.4% year-on-year.

In the first half of 2022, operating revenues of the segment were RMB158.2 billion, representing an increase of 44.4% year-on-year. This was mainly due to the increased sales prices and volume of domestic crude oil and natural gas. In the first half of 2022, the oil and gas lifting cost wasRMB767.08 per tonne, representing an increase of 3.6% year-on-year. This was mainly due to the increased cost of outsourced raw materials and fuel. In the first half of 2022, the segment seized the opportunity of high oil price, enhanced exploration and production, accelerated capacity building, strengthened optimisation of the whole natural gas industry chain, and improved profitability. In the first half, the segment realised an operating profit of RMB26.3 billion, representing an increase of RMB20.1 billion or 322.0% year-on-year.

Exploration and Production: Summary of Operations

Six-month period ended 30 June Changes 2022 2021 % Oil and gas production (mmboe) 242.01 235.29 2.9 Crude oil production (mmbbls) 139.65 138.15 1.1 China 124.63 123.62 0.8 Overseas 15.02 14.53 3.4 Natural gas production (bcf) 613.92 582.60 5.4

Refining

In the first half of 2022, facing the challenges brought by high crude oil price and the pandemic, the Company insisted on optimisation and integration of production and marketing, flexibly adjusted the utilisation rate and product structure, and maintained stable operation. In the first quarter, we seized the good opportunity with high refining margin and comprehensively increased utilisation rate. In the second quarter, we adjusted the structure and increased exports of refined oil products in line with the pandemic situation. The Company optimised the crude oil procurement and resource allocation to reduce procurement costs. We expedited adjustment to increase the yield of chemical feedstock and refining specialities with proportion of high-grade lubricants further increased. We accelerated the construction of advanced capacity and promoted structural adjustment projects in an orderly manner. The Company ensured the supply of hydrogen for the Beijing Winter Olympic Games and the Winter Paralympic Games and continued to promote the hydrogen supply projects. In the first half, the Company processed 121 million tonnes of crude oil, down by 4.2% year-on-year, yielding 68.99 million tonnes of refined oil products, among which diesel output increased by 7.4% year-on-year.

In the first half of 2022, operating revenues of the segment were RMB775.6 billion, representing an increase of 23.9% year-on-year. This was mainly because of an increase in price of refined oil products, as well as an increase in diesel sales volume. In the first half of 2022, the unit refining cash operating cost (defined as operating expenses less cost of crude oil and refining feedstock, depreciation and amortisation, taxes other than income tax and other operating expenses, divided by the throughput of crude oil and refining feedstock) was RMB222.76 per tonne, representing an increase of 18.2% year-on-year, which was mainly due to the increased cost of auxiliary material and fuels resulting from increased international commodity prices. In the first half of 2022, the segment proactively reduced the utilisation rate to address the resurging pandemic and weak demand of refined oil products, but impacted by the increased processing cost of crude oil and shrank margin ratio, operating profit was RMB29.8 billion, decreased by RMB9.6 billion or 24.4% year-on-year.

Refining: Summary of Operations

Six-month period ended 30 June Changes 2022 2021 (%) Refinery throughput (million tonnes) 120.76 126.11 (4.2) Gasoline, diesel and kerosene production (million tonnes) 68.99 72.19 (4.4) Gasoline (million tonnes) 30.03 32.40 (7.3) Diesel (million tonnes) 30.65 28.54 7.4 Kerosene (million tonnes) 8.31 11.24 (26.1) Light chemical feedstock production (million tonnes) 22.01 22.26 (1.1)

Note: Includes 100% of the production of domestic joint ventures.

Marketing and Distribution

In the first half of 2022, facing fierce market competition and once severe pandemic situation, the Company strengthened the integration of production and marketing, adjusted business strategy in a timely manner, dynamically optimised the allocation of resources, and spared no effort to expand sales and increase profitability. We focused on customer experience and carried out targeted marketing strategies. We actively expanded the low-sulfur bunker fuel market and further consolidated our market position. We also promoted company branding products and improved the quality and profitability of non-fuel business. In addition, Efforts were made to accelerate sales network development, digitisation and transformation to an integrated energy service provider of petrol, gas, hydrogen, power and services. In the first half, total sales volume of refined oil products was 98.42 million tonnes, of which total domestic sales volume accounted for 78.46 million tonnes.

In the first half of 2022, the operating revenues of this segment were RMB792.0 billion, increased by 24.7% year-on-year. This was mainly attributable to increased prices of refined oil products. In the first half of 2022, the segment proactively integrated and coordinated production and marketing, expanded market to address the severe situation of resurging pandemic, and realised an operating profit of RMB16.9 billion, representing an increase of RMB800 million or 4.9% year-on-year. Profit of non-fuel business was RMB2.6 billion, representing an increase of RMB300 million year-on-year. This was mainly because the Company proactively promoted the sales volume of company branding products and expanded new business models.

Marketing and Distribution: Summary of Operations

Six-month period ended 30 June Changes 2021 2020 (%) Total sales volume of refined oil products (million tonnes) 98.42 109.13 (9.8) Total domestic sales volume of refined oil products (million tonnes) 78.46 84.01 (6.6) Retail (million tonnes) 51.23 55.50 (7.7) Direct sales and Wholesale 27.23 28.51 (4.5) (million tonnes) Annualised average throughput per station (tonne/station) 3,333 3,614 (7.8) Note: The total sales volume of refined oil products includes the amount of refined oil marketing and trading sales volume. As of 30 June As of 31 December Change from the end of last year 2022 2021 (%) Total number of Sinopec-branded service 30,740 30,725 0.05 stations Number of convenience stores 27,950 27,618 1.2

Chemicals

In the first half of 2022, facing difficult situation of high cost, high inventory, low utilisation and low margin in domestic chemical industry, the Company optimised the structure of facilities, feedstock and products, properly scheduled maintenance operations, and maintained high utilisation rate in profitable facilities, responding to market demand. We comprehensively promoted the construction of advanced capacity in Zhenhai, Jiujiang, Tianjin Nangang and Hainan. We also promoted operation stabling and production increasing in coal chemical business, and its profits realised a significant increase. The proportion of high value-added products continued to increase, with ratio of new and specialty products of synthetic resin reached 69.5%, increased by 1.4 percentage points year-on-year, ratio of high-value-added products of synthetic rubber and fiber reached 36.8% and 40.7%, increased by 0.7 and 6.8 percentage points year-on-year respectively, and ratio of fine chemicals reached 35.8%, increased by 1.1 percentage points over the previous year. Ethylene production in the first half was 6.85 million tonnes, with a year-on-year increase of 5.9%. We made full efforts to ensure sufficient supply to our strategic customers, actively increased export, and vigorously expanded high-end markets. In the first half, the total sales volume of chemical products was 40.38 million tonnes, up by 1% year-on-year.

In the first half of 2022, the operating revenues of this segment were RMB278.2 billion, increased by 19.6% year-on-year. This was mainly due to the increased chemical prices, as well as sales volume growth of some products. In the first half of 2022, the segment vigorously optimised structural of feedstock, product and facilities, increased production of high value-added products, but impacted by significant decrease in chemical margin, resulting from significant increase of naphtha and other feedstock prices, weak chemical demand, and relatively low downstream utilisation rate, operating profit was RMB800 million, decreased by RMB12.6 billion year-on-year.

Major Chemical Products: Summary of Operations Unit of production: 1,000 tonne

Six-month period ended 30 June Changes 2022 2021 (%) Ethylene 6,846 6,463 5.9 Synthetic resin 9,275 9,292 (0.2) Synthetic fiber monomer and polymer 4,656 4,507 3.3 Synthetic fiber 555 676 (17.9) Synthetic rubber 646 594 8.8

Note: Includes 100% of the production of domestic joint ventures.

Science and Technology Innovation

In the first half of 2022, the Company deepened the reform of its science and technology system and mechanism, enhanced investment in science and technology, and strengthened the protection of intellectual property rights, leading to the overall results of science and technology innovation continuing to improve and scientific research payoffs emerging. In upstream, breakthroughs were made in the geological theory and exploration and production of continental facies shale oil, high-efficiency exploration and production of ultra-deep oil and gas, and EOR in mature oilfields. In refining, new progress was made in core technologies such as direct crude oil cracking to ethylene, high-end carbon materials, high-end lubricants, and catalytic materials for fuel cells. In chemicals, the first unit of the third generation aromatics was completed and put into operation. New progress was made in the research and development of key technologies, such as the high isotactic polybutene-1. The one-million-tonne CCUS project was completed and commissioned. Bio-jet fuel achieved large-scale trial production. National pilot demonstration projects such as "Industrial Internet+" and the construction of smart "fields, plants, stations and institutes" progressed smoothly.

Environmental Responsibility

In the first half of 2022, the Company actively practiced the green and clean development strategy, comprehensively promoted the construction and operation of HSE system, persistently carried out Green Enterprise Action, deepened the campaign of pollution prevention, enhanced ecological environment protection of enterprises in key river basins such as the Yangtze River and Yellow River, kept environment risk from occurring, thus no substantial or sudden environmental incident happened. The COD and sulphur dioxide emissions decreased by 2.1% and 4.1% respectively, and the solid waste was 100% properly treated.

Responding to Climate Change

In the first half of 2022, the Company, guided by the carbon peak and carbon neutrality target, advanced the Energy Efficiency Improvement Plan in depth, actively implemented emissions reduction measures of GHG, such as CO2 and methane, and continuously promoted the clean utilisation of fossil energy, scaling up of clean energy, and low-carbon of production process. In the first half of 2022, the Company continuously promoted energy conservation and consumption reduction and GHG emissions decreased by 1.59 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent, 745 thousand tonnes of CO2 were recycled, 390 million cubic meters of methane were recovered which was equivalent to reducing 5.85 million tonnes of CO 2 emissions.

Capital Expenditures

The Company continued to optimise its investment management and focused on improving the quality and return of its investments. Capex in the first half of 2022 was RMB 64.65 billion, of which RMB 33.34 billion was spent in the E&P segment, mainly on the crude oil production capacity building in Shunbei and Tahe, natural gas capacity building in western Sichuan and Dongsheng, and the construction of storage and transportation facilities such as the relocation of Dongying crude oil depot and Longkou LNG projects; RMB 8.93 billion was spent in the refining segment, mainly for Anqing and Yangzi refining upgrading projects and the second phase of Zhenhai refining and chemical project; RMB 3.07 billion was spent in the marketing and distribution segment, mainly for the construction of gas stations, integrated energy stations covering gasoline, gas, hydrogen, power and service and logistics facilities; RMB 18.21 billion was spent in the chemicals segment, mainly for Hainan and Tianjin Nangang ethylene projects, Jiujiang aromatics project, Zhenhai Refining and Chemical project Phase II and Yizheng PTA project; RMB 1.10 billion was used on corporate and others, mainly for science and technology research and IT.

Business Prospects

