Affluent Medical: Affluent Medical announces the launch of a capital increase with preferential subscription rights (PSR) 29-Aug-2022 / 08:30 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE

Aix-en-Provence, August 29, 2022 at 8:30 a.m.

Affluent Medical announces the launch of a capital increase with preferential subscription rights (PSR)

-- Target amount of EUR6.29 million with PSR enabling the financing of the Company until March 2023

-- Subscription price per New Share: EUR 2.32

-- Subscription exchange rate: 10 new shares for 67 existing shares

-- Subscription period from September 2, 2022 to September 16, 2022 inclusive

-- Detachment of the PSR on August 31, 2022

-- Free subscription commitment for a maximum of EUR3.8 M, i.e. 60.4% of the transaction

Affluent Medical (ISIN code: FR0013333077 - Ticker: AFME), French MedTech specializing in the international development and industrialization of innovative medical prostheses, at a clinical stage, to treat urinary incontinence and cardiac mitral valve pathologies, announces the launch of a capital increase in cash with the maintenance of the preferential subscription right of shareholders ("PSR") for an amount of EUR6,289,554.80 by the issue of 2,711,015 New Shares at a price of EUR2.32 per New Share representing a discount of 22.67% compared to the closing price of August 25, 2022 (EUR3.00), and a discount of 25.12% compared to the weighted average of the volumes of the 20 trading sessions preceding the setting of the price of the issue by the Board of Directors (EUR3.10), with a parity of 10 new shares for 67 existing shares (the "Capital Increase").

The proceeds of the issue will aim to strengthen the financial structure of the Company and to secure the financing of its clinical development programs with the following short-term objectives:

-- Patient recruitment for the first in Man Minerva/Epygon study

-- Acceleration and finalization of patient recruitment for the Optimise II pivotal study of KaliosTM(positive interim result published in July 2022)

-- Launch of the Artus pilot/pivotal study according to the authorization date of the competent authorities.

For information, Truffle Capital holding 65.25% of the Company's capital has expressed its intention to subscribe freely for a maximum amount of up to EUR3.8 million. The free subscription will be used in particular to reach the success threshold of 75% of the transaction. Beyond 75%, the Company's Board of Directors may freely decide to serve Truffle Capital's free subscription. This intention represents 60.4% of the proposed capital increase.

The Company is not aware of the intentions of its other shareholders.

Michel Finance, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors and Sébastien Ladet, Chief Executive Officer commented: "Since its IPO and despite the pandemic, Affluent Medical has focused fully on the implementation of its road map to continue the various clinical studies of its three medical devices. We have also strengthened our teams and our governance to support this dynamic. The capital increase is a key step in meeting the Company's strong ambitions to be able to quickly provide millions of patients with innovative medical devices and currently with no equivalent in the market."

TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE ISSUE OF NEW SHARES

Share capital before the transaction

Prior to the transaction, the share capital of Affluent Medical consists of 18,163,802 fully subscribed and paid-up shares, with a par value of EUR1 each.

Action and PSR codes

-- Name: AFFLUENT MEDICAL

-- ISIN code of the share: FR0013333077

-- Ticker symbol: AFME

-- ISIN code of the PSR: FR001400C2C3

-- Place of listing: Euronext Paris

-- LEI Code: 969500N30CO4B5N2GN67

Nature of the transaction

The fund raising proposed by Affluent Medical relates to a capital increase through the issue of New Shares with preferential subscription rights (PSR) maintained.

The transaction will consist in the issue of 2,711,015 New Shares at a price of EUR2.32 per New Share, at the rate of 10 New Shares for 67 existing shares owned (67 preferential subscription rights will allow subscription to 10 New Shares), i.e. gross issue proceeds of EUR6,289,554.80.

Legal framework of the offer

Making use of the delegation conferred by the 14th resolution adopted by the Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of May 24, 2022, the Board of Directors of Affluent Medical decided, at its meeting of August 25, 2022, to implement the delegation granted to it and to proceed with a capital increase by issuing New Shares with preferential subscription rights (with the possibility of exercising the extension clause), under the following conditions:

Reasons for the offering

The proceeds of the issue will be used to strengthen the financial structure of the Company and to secure the financing of its clinical development programs in Europe and the United States for its medical devices Artus (launch of the pilot/ pivotal study), KaliosTM (finalization of the inclusion of patients) and Epygon.

Extension Clause

Depending on the extent of the demand, Affluent Medical reserves the right to exercise the extension clause, up to a limit of 15% of the initial amount of the issue, i.e. issue proceeds of EUR6,289,554.80 that may be increased to EUR7,232,987.44 in order to serve all or part of the subscription orders on a reducible basis. Thus, the initial number of 2,711,015 New Shares could be increased by 406,652 additional New Shares, to increase the total number of New Shares to be issued to a maximum of 3,117,667 shares.

Subscription price

The subscription price was set at EUR2.32 per New Share, i.e. a par value of EUR1 and EUR1.32 in issue premium, representing a discount of 22.67% compared to the closing price of August 25, 2022 (EUR3.00) and a discount of 25.12% compared to the weighted average of the volumes of the 20 trading sessions preceding the setting of the issue price by the Board of Directors (EUR3.10).

Subscription opening and closing dates

From September 2, 2022 to September 16, 2022 inclusive, on the Euronext Paris market.

Subscription on an irreducible basis

The subscription for New Shares is reserved, by preference, to holders of existing shares registered in their securities accounts at the end of the day preceding the opening date of the subscription period and for the transferees of preferential subscription rights.

The holders of preferential subscription rights may subscribe on an irreducible basis, at the rate of 10 New Shares for 67 existing shares owned, i.e. 67 PSR which will make it possible to subscribe for 10 New Shares, without taking into account the fractions.

Preferential subscription rights may only be exercised up to a number of PSR allowing the subscription of a whole number of New Shares. Shareholders or transferees of PSR who do not hold, in respect of the irreducible subscription, a sufficient number of existing shares or PSR to obtain a whole number of New Shares, must be responsible for the acquisition or sale on the market of the number of PSR allowing to reach the multiple leading to a whole number of New Shares.

It is specified for information only that the Company holds, on August 24, 2022, 144,905 of its own shares.

Subscription on a reducible basis

A preferential subscription right (PSR) on a reducible basis to the New Shares is instituted for the benefit of shareholders, which shall be exercised in proportion to their rights and within the limit of their requests.

At the same time as they deposit their irreducible subscriptions, the shareholders or transferees of PSR may subscribe on a reducible basis for the number of New Shares they wish to acquire, in addition to the number of New Shares resulting from the exercise of their preferential subscription rights on an irreducible basis.

Any New Shares not absorbed by the irreducible subscriptions shall be distributed and allocated to the subscribers on a reducible basis. Reducible subscription orders will be served within the limit of their requests and in proportion to the number of existing shares whose rights will have been used in support of their subscription on an irreducible basis, without resulting in an allocation of fractional New Shares.

In the event that the same subscriber submits several separate subscriptions, the number of New Shares to which he/ she is entitled on a reducible basis will only be calculated on all of his/her PSR if he/she makes a special request in writing, at the latest on the day on which the subscription is closed. This request shall be attached to one of the subscriptions and shall provide all the information useful for the consolidation of rights, specifying the number of subscriptions established as well as the authorized intermediary(ies) with whom such subscriptions will have been deposited.

Subscriptions in the name of separate subscribers may not be grouped to obtain New Shares on a reducible basis.

A notice published in a newspaper authorized to publish legal advertisements of the place of the company's registered office and by Euronext shall make known, where applicable, the distribution scale for subscriptions on a reducible basis.

Exercise of preferential subscription rights

To exercise their preferential subscription rights (PSR), rights-holders should submit their order to their authorized financial intermediary at any time between September 2, 2022 and September 16, 2022 (inclusive) and pay the corresponding subscription price.

Each subscription must be accompanied by payment of the subscription price in cash or by offsetting it against liquid and due claims on the company. Subscriptions that have not been fully paid up shall be automatically canceled without the need for formal notice.

