Baar-Zug, Switzerland; 30 August 2022 | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules (LR)
Summary of key financials H1 2022 (in CHF million)
David Layton, Partner and Chief Executive Officer, says: "We are pleased to report a solid set of financials for the first half of the year, despite the more difficult market environment. Clients continue to place trust in our transformational investment strategies, which emphasize business building through entrepreneurial ownership. As a result, we enter the second half confident in our sustained AuM and management fee growth, and confirm our full-year 2022 gross client demand guidance of USD 22 to 26 billion."
H1 2022 financials
Total revenues decreased by 22% to CHF 881 million (H1 2021: CHF 1'130 million) at a revenue margin of 1.44% (H1 2021: 2.19%) on average AuM. Strong management fee growth was offset by lower performance fees.
Hans Ploos van Amstel, Partner and Chief Financial Officer, adds: "Considering the current market environment and taking into account our prudent approach to performance fee recognition,[3] we expect performance fees to remain below 20% of total revenues for the full year 2022. We are confident though that performance fees will return to our mid- to long-term guidance of 20% to 30%, reinforced by the continued strong operational performance of our portfolio of assets."
Total operating costs decreased by 27% to CHF 311 million (H1 2021: CHF 428 million), mainly driven by the decrease in performance fee-related personnel expenses.
EBIT amounted to CHF 570 million (H1 2021: CHF 702 million) at an EBIT margin of 64.7% (H1 2021: 62.1%), an increase of 2.6%-points. The EBIT margin was positively impacted by the release of provisions related to the firm's equity incentive plans. Net finance income and expenses amounted to CHF -20 million (H1 2021: CHF +51 million). This was driven by higher public market volatility which more than offset the value created by the portfolio's strong operational performance. Corporate taxes totaled CHF 85 million (H1 2021: CHF 123 million) at a tax rate of 15.5% (H1 2021: 16.4%), in line with the expected tax rate of 14% to 17%. In summary, the firm's profit developed broadly in line with revenues to CHF 464 million (H1 2021: CHF 629 million).
Outlook
Partners Group confirms its full-year 2022 guidance on expected gross client demand of USD 22 to 26 billion, together with USD -10 to -12 billion in tail-down effects stemming from the more mature closed-ended investment programs and redemptions from evergreen programs. The firm expects client demand to be diversified across its traditional programs and bespoke client solutions. It further expects performance fees for full-year 2022 to be below 20% of total revenues. The firm reiterates its mid- to long-term guidance for performance fees to be in the range of 20% to 30% of total revenues, supported by the portfolio's strong operational performance. Partners Group will continue to target a ~60% EBIT margin on new business as it continues to build out its resources in preparation for the future growth of the firm.
Conference call today & publication of interim report 2022
Partners Group's senior management will hold a conference call today at 9:00am BST at the London Stock Exchange. To register for the call, please click here or use the contact details at the end of this press release.
The interim Report as of 30 June 2022 will be published on 6 September at 7.00am CET and will be available for download at www.partnersgroup.com/financialreports.
Key dates 2023
[1] AuM is an Alternative Performance Metric (APM). A description of the APMs can be found in Partners Group's 2021 Annual Report on pages 30 and 31, available for download at www.partnersgroup.com/financialreports.
[2] Late management fees typically arise when clients join a comingled closed-ended investment program at a later stage of the fundraising period and are required to pay retrospectively for previously delivered management services to this respective program. Any such payments relating to prior accounting years are called late management fees.
[3] Partners Group follows a prudent approach in recognizing performance fees. In closed-ended investment programs and mandates, performance fees are recognized only once investments have been realized and a pre-defined return hurdle has been exceeded, after stress-testing unrealized investments. Partners Group stress-tests unrealized investments by applying significant write-downs to NAV to assess whether the hurdle rate will still be reached despite these hypothetical mark-downs. These stress-tests are driven by a number of factors, including macroeconomic as well as bottom-up asset and portfolio-level data. For more information, please see "Performance fee recognition", 2021 Annual Report, page 28 and 29.
About Partners Group
