Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2022) - Daniel George Custom Suits is excited to announce they are offering a new line of custom suits. Daniel George has an on-site tailor at each location to ensure a perfect fit, using only the most high quality fabrics directly from Italy. Every custom suit is handmade with precision and their clients' style in mind.

Daniel George founded his eponymous custom clothing line in Chicago in 2012, inspired by British sartorial tradition and European style. Daniel George continues to bring their passion and dedication to their work, providing a superior custom experience.





Daniel George, creative director of the eponymous bespoke suit brand along with Ben, the brand's designer, have got that style and tailoring expertise in spades. Daniel describes his role, saying, "We're kind of like your sartorial lawyers here. We do everything and we also don't do everything." The bespoke suit, created by Daniel George, is not just a cut above the rest but the entire experience of having a tailored suit made at one of his two luxury showrooms is an experience unlike any other.





Daniel George has its own onsite tailor in both showrooms, in Chicago and San Francisco. Both currently have over a month wait list.

Once an appointment is confirmed, it's at least another nine weeks to order the fabrics, trimmings and create the bespoke garment. That timeline is non-negotiable because the brand is not willing to compromise on quality, and ultimately, their client's satisfaction. "I think we're hypersensitive to the importance of people's events. We go the extra mile to carefully see what we're ordering, how we're ordering and what we're doing," as Daniel points out.





Gentlemen don't only rely on Daniel George for expert tailoring and unparalleled service, it's also his sartorial prowess and transparency that they appreciate. To put it simply, Daniel respects his clients enough to be entirely honest with them. "If you ask us for something terrible or something we think is going to look bad on you, it's a hard no with an explanation. It's respectful but certain things, we don't want. If our name is inside your coat and you're getting married in front of 200 people, we're going to make sure that we're proud of that." If Daniel George is careful about what he puts his name on, he wants his clients to be equally as careful about what they put on themselves.





"You feel comfortable that we're not going to mess something up so royally that it's unfixable or has to be reordered," Daniel explains bluntly. With a sense of self-awareness, he explains further, "Not that we're not capable of making mistakes. We're well aware that we are."





Of course, quality and service don't come cheap but they do come at a great value, which discerning clients are well aware of. As Daniel explains, "It's great value but in no way is it inexpensive, you know. We're not going to tell people, 'Oh yeah, our suits are cheap.'" Sophisticated gentlemen with discriminating tastes not only understand this but it's precisely what they want. "A lot of our clients don't need this stuff. They want this stuff." Looking at Daniel George's waitlist, it's clear that it's exactly what many clients-to-be want as well.

