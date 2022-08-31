Clariant International Ltd: Clariant signs definitive agreement to sell Quats business

MUTTENZ,AUGUST 31, 2022

Clariant, a focused, sustainable, and innovative specialty chemical company, today announced that it has reached a definitive agreement for the divestment of its Quats business to Global Amines Company Pte. Ltd., a 50/50 joint venture owned by Clariant and Wilmar, Asia's leading agricultural business and oleochemicals business globally.

This divestment is a further step in Clariant's portfolio transformation to focus operations purely on specialty chemicals. Quats are quaternary ammonium compounds, a group of chemicals used for a variety of purposes including as preservatives, surfactants, and as antistatic agents. Quats are used in a wide range of commercial, industrial, and consumer products. The business maintains an excellent reputation as a leading supplier of quats with proprietary technology and a good service reputation.

The transfer will be an asset sale of the sites in Germany, Indonesia, and Brazil and will provide for tolling agreements where needed. The sales price, subject to standard closing conditions, is set at USD 113 million. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. The transaction is expected to be consummated in the first half of 2023.

Clariant is a focused, sustainable, and innovative specialty chemical company based in Muttenz, near Basel/Switzerland. On 31 December 2021, Clariant totaled a staff number of 11 537 and recorded sales of CHF 4.372 billion in the fiscal year for its continuing businesses. The company reports in three Business Areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, and Natural Resources. Clariant's corporate strategy is led by the overarching purpose of 'Greater chemistry - between people and planet,' and reflects the importance of connecting customer focus, innovation, sustainability, and people.

