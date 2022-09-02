Elektros, Inc.: Elektros to Collaborate with AI Venturetech on Integrating Smart EV Technology

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2022 / Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK), an emerging leader in the electric mobility industry, announces collaboration with AI Venturetech, Inc. to explore integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies to electric vehicle (EV) operations.

The Company is excited to announce it has teamed up with New York based AI Venturetech to explore collaboration opportunities in integrating data science and analytical capabilities to improve customer experiences, accelerate the modernization of product development, manufacturing and supply chain management, and fast track the implementation of data-driven business models for the EV market.

AI Venturetech will also come in on an advisory role to assist in such things as operations planning, project management, team building, organizational leadership, and corporate compliance.

In-Car Voice Assistants: Using Natural Language Processing (NLP), voice assistants can deliver human-like information about such as news, weather, point-of-interest details, navigation, parking and recharging points to improve the safety, comfort and overall in-car experience for the user.

Voice assistants can also be synch with users' smart home devices allowing them to turn on or off lights or AC and heating units from their vehicles before their arrival.

Battery Analytics: Intelligent battery analytics improve the performance of lithium-ion batteries by monitoring performance, state of charge, stress from rapid acceleration and deceleration, temperature and the number of charge cycles.

Blending advanced electronics with IoT, data science and digital twins we can utilize predictive intelligence to anticipate battery life, recharging schedules, and identify degradation breakdowns and their causes.

Autonomous Driving: Integrate driverless technology with EV utility vehicles for autonomous transportation for fixed routes like at college universities, warehouses, or night time security patrols that uses a combination of sensors, cameras, radar and artificial intelligence (AI) without human operators.

Thomas Bustamante, the Founder and CEO of AI Venturetech, Inc. commented, "We are very excited to be working with Elektros on ways to integrate machine learning and AI into the rapidly growing EV market. Through their extensive real estate contacts, the company has potential to build out national franchise of EV charging rest stops for both luxury and middle-class consumers."

About AI Venturetech

AI Venturetech is an AI research lab focused on leveraging cutting-edge technologies to deliver data-related products and solutions that empower enterprise customers and partners through improving their business e?ciency, enhancing their value and realizing their digital transformation. Located in New York City, our team can customize AI-powered software and technical solutions for both companies and institutions looking to leverage data and machine learning for greater business value. https://aiventuretech.com/

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros (OTC:ELEK) is an American electric transportation company that innovates mobility solutions for consumers and businesses. The automotive landscape faces existential disruption over the next decade to reach carbon neutrality. Elektros addresses this paradigm shift with mobility technologies that support sustainability for a transformative user experience. Elektros aims to present a compelling and completely new electric vehicle experience known as Elektros Sonic to consumers beginning as early as 2023. https://elek.world/

