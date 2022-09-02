Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSE American: EMX) (TSXV: EMX) (FSE: 6E9) (the "Company" or "EMX") is pleased to announce it has executed a purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement") for a portfolio of royalties, with Pediment Gold LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nevada Exploration Inc. ("NGE") for $500,000. The portfolio consists of a 2% NSR royalty on NGE's Nevada gold exploration portfolio covering ~62.5 square miles in Nevada and includes four district-scale land positions as well as certain other interests. In addition, if NGE options, farms out, or sells a project, beginning on the first anniversary of the third-party agreement, EMX will receive annual advanced royalty payments ("AAR") of $20,000 that escalate $10,000 per year and are capped at $50,000. NGE has the right to buy back half of EMX's 2% NSR by purchasing a 0.5% NSR interest for $1,000,000 anytime prior to the 7th anniversary of the Agreement and then, if the first NSR interest is purchased, purchasing the second 0.5% NSR interest anytime prior to production for $1,500,000.

Discussion of the Portfolio. NGE's portfolio covers approximately 62.5 square miles of prospective mineral rights in Nevada and targets both Carlin and epithermal precious metal mineralization. NGE has advanced these projects from initial targeting, using NGE's in-house ground water sampling programs and databases, and property acquisition through the collection of various geophysical datasets, geologic mapping, further bore-hole ground water sampling and in several cases, drill defined geologic orientation studies to further refine targets undercover. The portfolio was built over a decade with more than $10,000,000 spent in exploration advancing the projects. EMX's royalty footprints cover these key tracks of ground and provides exceptional exploration and royalty upside.

Qualified Person. Michael P. Sheehan, CPG, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and employee of the Company, has reviewed, verified and approved the above technical disclosure.

About EMX. EMX is a precious, base and battery metals royalty company. EMX's investors are provided with discovery, development, and commodity price optionality, while limiting exposure to risks inherent to operating companies. The Company's common shares are listed on the NYSE American Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "EMX", and also trade on the Frankfurt exchange under the symbol "6E9". Please see www.EMXroyalty.com for more information.

