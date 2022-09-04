Another bad week for ATX TR, which lost 1,98 percent to 6101,35 points. In this week we dived first time since Mid of July under 6000. News came from Pierer Mobility (2), Kontron, S Immo, Valneva, Porr, Warimpex, Semperit, Wienerberger, Strabag, Agrana, AT&S, Andritz (2) and Fabasoft. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR down -1,98% to 6.101,35 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at -22,26%. Up to now there were 83 days with a positive and 89 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 26,06% away, from the low 5,06%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2022 is Wednesday with 0,35%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,72%. These are the best-performers this week: Warimpex 9,47% in front of Erste Group 4,71% and SBO 3,9%. And the following stocks performed worst: ...

