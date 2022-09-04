Pierer Mobility: Pierer Mobility, with brands like KTM, Husqvarna, GasGas etc. is increasing the revenue forecast for the 2022 to a growth of 10 to 15 percent compared to the previous year (previously forecasted revenue growth for the 2022 financial year: 6 to 10 percent). Based on the good performance in the first half of the year, the Management Board expects the strong business development to continue in the second half of 2022. This expectation is supported, among other things, by a slight easing of the supply chain situation in the second half of 2022. The forecasts for the EBIT margin of 8 to 10 percent and an EBITDA margin between 15 and 17 percent are confirmed.Pierer Mobility: weekly performance: -0.84% Kontron: IT company Kontron through Kontron Transportation GmbH (Austria) ...

