Visionary Education Tech Holdings Group, Inc.: Visionary Education Technology Subsidiary MAX the MUTT Hosts First Annual Orientation Event Since Acquisition

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2022 / Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq:VEDU), a private education provider located in Canada, with partners in China, attended the first Annual Orientation event held by its subsidiary; MAX the MUTT College of Animation, Art and Design (or MTM), since its recent acquisition by VEDU.

The students were welcomed to the event by David Xu, CEO and COO of VEDU and Director of Operations at MTM and Dr. Harley d'Entremont, Chief Academic Officer of VEDU and Acting President of MTM.

John Hughes, one of Hollywood's leading icons in Visual Effects and Computer Graphics and Co-Founder, President and Executive Producer at The Tau Films, spoke with students about the exciting future ahead of them as visual artists pursuing careers in the entertainment industry. John is also a co-founder of Rhythm and Hues and led the studio for 26 years, earning 3 Oscars for Best Visual Effects (Babe, The Golden Compass, and Life of Pi) as well as 4 technical Oscars for achievements in science and engineering.

VEDU plans for MTM include updates to the Animation, Illustration and Concept Art Diploma programs so students can be given the best possible education in their respective fields of study.

Mr. David Xu, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer of the Company, commented; "We are excited about the plans to add and improve the curriculum at MTM. It is already a well-established entity in training and education within the visual arts field. We want to give the college the tools to remain at the forefront of the ever-evolving visual entertainment industry, and maintain it's well-earned reputation as an excellent training ground for students looking to break into the entertainment industry.

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc., headquartered in Markham, Canada, is a private education provider located in Canada that offers high-quality education resources to students around the globe. Since it was founded in 2013, VEDU has educated tens of thousands of students, helping them build a solid academic foundation for successful personal development, including Degree-oriented education, Vocational Training and other Education Services.

The Company aims to provide access to secondary, college, undergraduate and graduate and vocational education to students in Canada through technological innovation so that more people can learn, grow and succeed to their full potential. The Company has been developing relationships with a number of third parties either through acquisitions or cooperative operating agreements to expand it's market reach, particular in China and other Asian markets.

As a fully integrated provider of educational programs and services in Canada, the Company has been serving and will continue to serve both Canadian and international students. For more information, visit the Company's website at https://ir.visiongroupca.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "would," "continue," "should," "may," or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

