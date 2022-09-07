Omada Expands Global Team and Board to Support Growth

New Appointments at Omada Drive Leadership in Intelligent IGA

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), today announced four significant hires as the business continues to expand globally. Included in these new hires are Karen Slatford as chairperson of the board, Benoit Grangé as chief technology and product officer, Sean Brown as global partner vice president and Eric Neal as senior vice president of sales, North America.





As chairperson of the board of directors for Omada, Karen Slatford will take an active role in supporting the company, drawing from her experience as an industry leader in the software and IT sectors. She has previously been chairperson and non-executive board member for both public and private companies and is currently the chairperson for Molten Ventures, and the senior non-executive director for Softcat and accesso Technology Group. Karen spent many years as the senior non-executive director for Micro Focus. Before her board positions, she ran global sales and marketing for Hewlett Packard.

Benoit Grangé has taken on the newly created role of chief technology and product officer. He comes to Omada with a strong vision and deep industry insights with customers, partners and the broader global identity market, including deep expertise in the design, development and operation of cloud and software identity products. Before joining Omada, Benoit served as global CTO, CTE and vice president of product management at OneSpan.

Sean Brown takes on the role of global partner vice president, where he will leverage his extensive range of sales and business management skills developed over the years with companies like VMWare, SaltStack and HPE, where he served nearly 20 years in a variety of sales roles.

Finally, Eric Neal joins Omada as the senior vice president of sales for North America. Most recently, Eric served as the vice president of sales for Saviynt. He brings a long history of success with companies like Okta, where he held the director of enterprise sales position, and Oracle, where he served as regional vice president. Eric's direct experience with the identity governance market will be invaluable to Omada's growth and sales development.

Michael Garrett, CEO, Omada, said: "As we rapidly grow our organization and accelerate our investments, there is a requirement to expand our technology leadership. We are delighted to bring on Karen, Benoit, Sean and Eric to take on these initiatives. They each bring in a unique skillset to support Omada in this next phase of customer success and growth, and we are pleased to welcome them all as Omada continues to establish itself as the leader in simplified intelligent identity governance."

About Omada

Omada, a global market leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), offers a full-featured, enterprise-grade, cloud native IGA solution that enables organizations to achieve compliance, reduce risk, and maximize efficiency. Founded in 2000, Omada delivers innovative identity management to complex hybrid environments based on our proven best practice process framework and deployment approach.

For more information, go to omadaidentity.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1730116/Omada_Logo.jpg