Visionary Education Tech Holdings Group, Inc.: Visionary Education Technology Announces Establishment of Canadian Asian Cultural Development Foundation During Gala Celebrating Mid-Autumn Festival

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2022 / Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:VEDU), a private education provider located in Canada, with partners in China, hosted a Gala Event in Toronto September 3rd to announce the establishment of the Canadian Asian Cultural Foundation. The Foundation's goals are to promote and maintain interest in traditional Asian culture and to support the rich Chinese heritage and promote Asian culture and education in Canada, while fostering the development of a diverse Canadian culture.

The event was timed to coincide with the traditional mid-autumn festival of Chinese culture. Also referred to as the Moon Festival or Mooncake Festival, this holiday dates back over 3,000 years and is one of the most important holidays in China, on par with the Chinese New Year in terms of popularity. Similar holidays exist in a number of different Asian countries.

The gala was well attended, and included such luminary attendees as; Peter Milliken, former Speaker of the Federal Parliament of Canada, and Professor Xiao Yongliang, an acclaimed animation expert and winner of the first Chinese Animation Gold Award at the 71st Academy Awards, Federal Congressman Jiang Zhenyu and Congressman Chen Shengyuan, Ontario Councilors Ke Wenbin and Bai Biqin, as well as a number of Members of Parliament and other political dignitaries at the local and provincial levels in Ontario.

The event also celebrated the Company's recent listing on the NASDAQ Exchange, and the many recent milestones achieved by the Company as it continues to strengthen and broaden its capabilities and services.

In his speech, Milliken highly praised the positive spirit of VEDU's fully international education coordinated with institutions in Canada. Professor Xiao Yongliang praised the many significant achievements of VEDU during the epidemic, and his acceptance to join the Company as CEO of 3D and Animation Research Center.

Mr. David Xu, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer of the Company, noted, "I have to say we are gratified by the number of attendees, especially the dignitaries. Given all of the recent positive developments we have been announcing, and other ambitious projects still in development, we felt the Mid-Autumn Festival was the perfect time to celebrate these achievements. We are gratified by the excellent turnout, and positive reception of our plans by the audience."

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc., headquartered in Markham, Canada, is a private education provider located in Canada that offers high-quality education resources to students around the globe. Since it was founded in 2013, VEDU has educated tens of thousands of students, helping them build a solid academic foundation for successful personal development, including Degree-oriented education, Vocational Training and other Education Services.

The Company aims to provide access to secondary, college, undergraduate and graduate and vocational education to students in Canada through technological innovation so that more people can learn, grow and succeed to their full potential. The Company has been developing relationships with a number of third parties either through acquisitions or cooperative operating agreements to expand it's market reach, particular in China and other Asian markets.

As a fully integrated provider of educational programs and services in Canada, the Company has been serving and will continue to serve both Canadian and international students. For more information, visit the Company's website at https://ir.visiongroupca.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "would," "continue," "should," "may," or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

