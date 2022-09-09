Anzeige
Freitag, 09.09.2022
WKN: A3CRR7 ISIN: FR0014003PZ3 Ticker-Symbol: 7Z8 
Frankfurt
09.09.22
09:16 Uhr
9,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
09.09.2022
ACCOR ACQUISITION COMPANY S.A.: AAC - Share capital reduction - 09092022

Regulated information

September 9, 2022

ACCOR ACQUISITION COMPANY: SHARE CAPITAL REDUCTION BY cancellation of treasury shares

Accor Acquisition Company (the "Company") announces that on September 8, 2022, it proceeded with a reduction of its share capital by cancelling the 2,297,857 treasury shares (Class B preference shares), pursuant to a decision of the Managing Director having received delegation from the Board of Directors on April 29, 2022, making use of the authorization granted by the General Meeting held on May 26, 2021 (13th resolution).

Following this transaction, the share capital of the Company amounts to €350,902.96, divided into 35,090,296 shares, representing 35,090,296 voting rights[1].

DateNumber of shares outstandingNumber of theoretical voting rightsNumber of exercisable voting rights
09/08/202235,090,29635,090,29635,090,296

[1] Theoretical or exercisable during the General Meeting.

Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-76168-aac-share-capital-reduction-09092022.pdf

