Andritz: International technology group Andritz has received an order from Vietnam Electricity (EVN), a leading economic group in the energy sector in Vietnam, to supply the complete electro-mechanical equipment and technical services for the Ialy hydropower plant extension project located in Sa Thay district, Kon Tum province, and Chu Pah district, Gia Lai province, in Vietnam.Andritz: weekly performance: 1.10% OMV: The special audit, commissioned by the Supervisory Board of Austrian oil, gas and chemical group OMV in connection with a possible misconduct by former CEO Rainer Seele has been completed. It has been conducted by the German law firm Gleiss Lutz and the Austrian law firm hba. According to the investigation report presented to and discussed by the Supervisory Board, the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...