Castellum Becomes 10th Company to Receive Nasdaq Green Equity Designation

Stockholm, September 12, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced that Castellum has become the 10th company to receive Nasdaq Green Equity Designation, a label developed to increase transparency towards investors and other stakeholders for sustainability indicatives and performance. Earlier in September, Finnish company Kempower also received the label. Nasdaq Green Equity Designation was launched in June 2021 to make it easier for equity issuers to increase the transparency for their green business. To receive the label equity issuers listed on the Nordic markets need to have more than 50 percent of their turnover derived from green business activities, and less than 5 percent of turnover derived from fossil fuel activities. Furthermore, at least 50 percent of the company's investments must be allocated to activities considered green. A qualitative assessment of the company is done by an independent external reviewer firm approved by Nasdaq to evaluate their green business. We see an increased interest for green investments from both institutions and private investors. In addition to this, we as a stock exchange have a great responsibility to enable and encourage green investments. There are many great initiatives out there today and companies are working hard to transform their businesses towards net zero. But it can be very challenging for investors to get an overview and make informed decisions when it comes to green investments. With this labeling we want to encourage sustainable investments and help our listed companies to increase their transparency, says Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. Castellum became the 10th company to receive the label and is the largest real estate firm to receive the label. Independent external reviewer Cicero has examined Castellum and have found that 60 percent of their revenue and 62 percent of their investments fulfill the demands to be defined as green. As one of the first major property companies, we are incredibly proud that our share has now received Nasdaq's Green Equity Designation and can thereby be classified as green. Interest in investing sustainably has increased markedly over the last several years, and going forward green investments will be crucial in reaching our shared sustainable development goals and achieving a climate-neutral world, says Rutger Arnhult, Chief Executive Officer, Castellum AB Wästbygg, K2A, Platzer, Lamor Corporation, Godsinlösen Nordic AB, Rebelle, Nexam Chemical, Annehem Fastigheter och Kempower have previously been labled with the Nasdaq Green Equity Designation. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact: Erik Gruvfors Tel: + 46 73 449 78 12 E-mail: erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com