Montag, 12.09.2022
Breaking News! Überzeugende Zahlen triggern eine Kurs-Rallye!
12.09.2022 | 09:29
Castellum Becomes 10th Company to Receive Nasdaq Green Equity Designation

Stockholm, September 12, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced that
Castellum has become the 10th company to receive Nasdaq Green Equity
Designation, a label developed to increase transparency towards investors and
other stakeholders for sustainability indicatives and performance. Earlier in
September, Finnish company Kempower also received the label. 

Nasdaq Green Equity Designation was launched in June 2021 to make it easier for
equity issuers to increase the transparency for their green business. To
receive the label equity issuers listed on the Nordic markets need to have more
than 50 percent of their turnover derived from green business activities, and
less than 5 percent of turnover derived from fossil fuel activities.
Furthermore, at least 50 percent of the company's investments must be allocated
to activities considered green. A qualitative assessment of the company is done
by an independent external reviewer firm approved by Nasdaq to evaluate their
green business. 

We see an increased interest for green investments from both institutions and
private investors. In addition to this, we as a stock exchange have a great
responsibility to enable and encourage green investments. There are many great
initiatives out there today and companies are working hard to transform their
businesses towards net zero. But it can be very challenging for investors to
get an overview and make informed decisions when it comes to green investments.
With this labeling we want to encourage sustainable investments and help our
listed companies to increase their transparency, says Adam Kostyál, Head of
European Listings at Nasdaq. 

Castellum became the 10th company to receive the label and is the largest real
estate firm to receive the label. Independent external reviewer Cicero has
examined Castellum and have found that 60 percent of their revenue and 62
percent of their investments fulfill the demands to be defined as green. 

As one of the first major property companies, we are incredibly proud that our
share has now received Nasdaq's Green Equity Designation and can thereby be
classified as green. Interest in investing sustainably has increased markedly
over the last several years, and going forward green investments will be
crucial in reaching our shared sustainable development goals and achieving a
climate-neutral world, says Rutger Arnhult, Chief Executive Officer, Castellum
AB 

Wästbygg, K2A, Platzer, Lamor Corporation, Godsinlösen Nordic AB, Rebelle,
Nexam Chemical, Annehem Fastigheter och Kempower have previously been labled
with the Nasdaq Green Equity Designation. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact: Erik Gruvfors

Tel: + 46 73 449 78 12

E-mail: erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com
