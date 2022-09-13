TinOne Resources reports drill results with exceptionally high tin grades outside the historic resource area, Aztec Minerals is completing the first 7 holes of its 3,000 meter Phase 3 core drilling program at its 100% owned Cervantes Project, Li-Metal announced that it has selected Hatch Ltd, to conduct a concept study for Li-Metal's commercial-scale metallic lithium production facility and a new magnetic survey by Mawson Gold shows more than 30 new gold targets in an area of 4 by 4 kilometers.