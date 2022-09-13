Regulatory News:

MotorK Plc (AMS: MTRK) ("MotorK" or the "Group") announces today that equity research company, Edison, has initiated coverage on the Group. The initiation note can be found here.

MotorK has engaged Edison to produce in-depth and regular research on the Group which is available to everyone. It is hoped this research will raise the visibility of MotorK and enable investors of all classes, in any country, to develop an improved understanding of the business.

Edison's research is read on a free-to-access basis by individuals and institutions across the globe. It has been accessed by more than 5,000 professional investment institutions since MiFID II was introduced and many other market participants including private investors, sell side, advisors and press. Edison only produces research that falls under the minor non-monetary benefit definition in MiFID II.

Marco Marlia, Co-founder and CEO comments: "We are excited to share that Edison has initiated coverage on MotorK as of today. With our international mindset, it is crucial for us to raise awareness of MotorK as a prospective investment opportunity among the global investment community and moreover to have thorough understanding of our business. We are confident that Edison's research coverage and global distribution will help us in this endeavour."

ABOUT MOTORK PLC

MotorK (AMS: MTRK) is a leading software as a service ("SaaS") provider for the automotive retail industry in the EMEA region, with over 400 employees and eleven offices in eight countries (Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Portugal, the UK, Belgium and Israel). MotorK empowers car manufacturers and dealers to improve their customer experience through a broad suite of fully integrated digital products and services. MotorK provides its customers with an innovative combination of digital solutions, SaaS cloud products and the largest R&D department in the automotive digital sales and marketing industry in Europe. MotorK is a company registered in England and Wales. Registered office: 124 City Road, London, EC1V 2NX Company Registration: 9259000. For more information: www.motork.io or www.investors.motork.io.

