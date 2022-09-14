Audacia: Pauline Boucher apoointed Physicist Associate at Quantonation to strengthen the team

DJ AUDACIA: PAULINE BOUCHER APPOINTED PHYSICIST ASSOCIATE AT QUANTONATION TO STRENGHTEN THE TEAM

Audacia SAS AUDACIA: PAULINE BOUCHER APPOINTED PHYSICIST ASSOCIATE AT QUANTONATION TO STRENGHTEN THE TEAM 14-Sep-2022 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Audacia is pleased to announce the strengthening of its team at Quantonation. Since its creation in 2018, this fund has already seen its first success illustrated last July by the closing of Quantonation I, the first global innovation capital fund dedicated to Quantum Technologies at EUR91m. In order to consolidate its position as a leading investor in the emerging quantum economy and to support the the launch of its next generations of funds, Quantonation Venture has recruted Pauline Boucher as physicist associate. Pauline Boucher, 30 years old, has joined Quantonation's team in September as a Physicist Associate. With an international academic career and a multidisciplinary education, she will bring her scientific expertise to the portfolio companies and keep Quantonation at the forefront of the scientific developments in quantum technologies. Pauline graduated from Ecole Polytechnique and Imperial College, was awarded a Ph.D. from Sorbonne Université and worked as a post-doctoral researcher in leading laboratories (LKB alias Laboratoire Kastler Brossel and INRIM alias Istituto Nazionale Di Ricerca Metrologica) as well as innovative companies (Cailabs and LightOn). She is specialized in classical and quantum optics, with several publications in peer-reviewed journals and patents. Christophe Jurczak, Managing partner at Quantonation declares: "Pauline joining the team will further strengthen the unique scientific expertise of Quantonation as an investor, allowing us to keep scouting for the best companies that leverage the unique properties of quantum physics". About Quantonation Quantonation is the leading VC dedicated to Quantum Technologies, managing EUR91m via its first vehicle Quantonation 1 with more than 30 transactions realized already. We invest globally, targeting pre-seed/seed companies in Quantum Computing, Quantum Communication, Quantum Sensing and Deep physics and are always looking for disruptive companies. Fields such as molecular design, high performance calculation, cybersecurity, or ultra-precise sensing are now driven by innovation based on Deep Physics and Quantum Technologies. Thanks to its scientific expertise Quantonation aims at supporting the transition of these technologies into commercially available products for industry. Our portfolio companies are finding alternatives to unsustainable computing paradigm, curing seemingly incurable diseases, and providing the tools and systems to massively accelerate human innovation while consuming less energy. Audacia, Paris based alternative Investment Management firm with a recognized expertise in deeptech, is an early backer of Quantonation and has incubated and supported Quantonation since its inception. About AUDACIA - A Private Equity firm Founded in 2006 by Charles Beigbeder, Audacia is an innovative private equity player. Audacia attracts the best sector experts through three main high value-added activities: . Growth Capital in order to support family businesses . Real estate development focused on co-living a new emerging shared living . Innovation development dedicated to disruptive innovations and more specifically to Quantum Technologies,applications for aeronautics space and defence and innovative solutions to the challenges of the energy transition. Since its creation, Audacia has invested in over 350 businesses. Euronext Growth Paris: ISIN code: FR00140059B5 / mnemonic code: ALAUD, PEA PME and PEA eligible Next publication: S1 2022 results: Tuesday, October 4^th 2022 (after market). CONTACTS PRESSE Éléonore de Rose +33 1 56 43 48 00 / +33 6 62 64 40 53 eleonore.derose@audacia.fr Gilles Broquelet / Dina Morin +33 1 80 81 00 00 gbroquelet@capvalue.fr / dmorin@capvalue.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: audacia pr nomination quantonation 09.2022

=---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Audacia SAS 58 rue d'Hauteville 75010 Paris France E-mail: eleonore.derose@audacia.fr ISIN: FR00140059B5 Euronext Ticker: - AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1442741 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1442741 14-Sep-2022 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1442741&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 14, 2022 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)