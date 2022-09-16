Integral Ad Science, Inc.: Publica to Provide CTV Unified Auction Solution for Atresmedia, the Leading Broadcaster in Spain

MADRID, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Publica, a leading Connected TV (CTV) ad server owned by Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), today announced a partnership with Atresmedia, enabling the Spanish media group to run a unified auction for their premium streaming advertising inventory.





As a demand agnostic CTV Ad Server, Publica helps global publishers deliver a seamless ad experience via the introduction of Server Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), while also helping publishers maximize revenue by running a programmatic unified auction between multiple SSPs and direct campaigns.

CTV continues to grow in importance in a highly fragmented media ecosystem. In 2021, eMarketer projected that U.S. advertisers spent USD$14.4bn (£11.52bn) on CTV, an increase of 60% compared to 2020, with ad spending projected to surpass USD$30bn (£24bn) by 2025.

Through this relationship with Publica, Atresmedia will provide advertisers with buying techniques similar to those of linear TV. This includes competitive separation, frequency management and the ability to purchase the first or last slot within ad pods - much like standard TV commercial breaks.

Key Publica technology features that Atresmedia has implemented include:

Unified Auction - Enables Atresmedia to run a controlled, unified auction of all demand sources to extract the highest yielding ad per slot in each streaming ad pod. Atresmedia is also using the Publica ' Live Logs ' feature to gain real time transparency into programmatic auctions in order to optimize yield and troubleshoot connections faster than ever before.

' feature to gain real time transparency into programmatic auctions in order to optimize yield and troubleshoot connections faster than ever before. Advanced Ad Pod Decisioning - Gives Atresmedia the ability to guarantee an advertiser first pod placement, and own a pod by brand category, helping with competitive separation and buy side frequency management.

Publica has been instrumental recently in helping the IAB Tech Lab to build out the new protocols that bring increased security and targeting to streaming platforms via the introduction of OpenRTB 2.6 , and also ads.cert 2.0 that secures the practice of SSAI. In implementing Publica CTV ad decisioning technology, Atresmedia can ensure its CTV inventory is being targeted and served in the most secure way possible, providing its advertisers with the controls and transparency they require.

Rocío Robles, Operations Director of Atresmedia Publicidad said, "With this integration with Publica, we are now able to make our inventory visible globally and access new budgets while offering brands premium Video AVOD and CTV inventory in a controlled and protected environment. It allows the necessary transparency for marketers as well as a great advertising experience for our users."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Atresmedia and help maximize their CTV ad revenues," said Ben Antier, Co-Founder and CEO, Publica. "Leveraging Publica's Unified Auction for CTV, Atresmedia can increase demand, provide programmatic advertisers with better ad break controls, and ensure a premium viewing experience for their streaming audiences." Ben Antier, CEO & CO-Founder of Publica.

About Atresmedia

Atresmedia is the leading Communication Group in Spain, the only audiovisual company with key positions in all the sectors in which it operates -television, radio, internet, cinema, production for third parties and training, etc.-. through its flagship brands: Antena 3, laSexta, Onda Cero, Europa FM.... In this way, Atresmedia has developed their strategy in different divisions such as Atresmedia Televisión (Antena 3, laSexta, Neox, Nova, Mega, Atreseries and the Atresplayer and Atresplayer Premium platforms), Atresmedia Radio (Onda Cero, Europa FM, Melodía FM), Atresmedia Publicidad, Smartlcip and H2H (dedicated to advertising and commercial exploitation), Atresmedia Diversificación (activities and businesses not dependent on advertising) and Buendía Estudios, a producer of audiovisual content in Spanish for the national and international market, 50% owned by Atresmedia and Telefónica.

About Publica

Publica is a leading Connected TV (CTV) ad server and works with many of the world's biggest broadcasters, TV manufacturers, and streaming apps. Headquartered in New York, Publica provides solutions for publishers to maximize their revenue across their CTV inventory through key solutions including a Unified Auction, Ad Pod Management, Audience Management, Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), ContextualManagement, Ad Quality Management and Measurement and Verification. Publica serves over 6 billion ads on CTV every month, delivering quality ad experiences for Samsung, MLB, Paramount, Crunchyroll, E. W. Scripps, Fox, IGN, Philo, XUMO, and more. For more information, visit https://getpublica.com/

Publica Media Contact

