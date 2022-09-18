Eine Auswahl der Redaktion von boersenradio.at und boerse-social.com: Austrian Stocks in English: Week 37 with Strange Stories and Slipping Stocks Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the new and weekly english spoken Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast " Christian Drastil - Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" . Week 37 was again a not so good week for ATX TR, which lost 1,58 percent to 6.149,68 points. Top-Performer was Warimpex, the Company is in the middle of a strange story, and at the end of the list we found this AT&S. News came from UBM, Vienna Airport, OMV, Palfinger, Semperit, Valneva and Pierer Mobility. Christian Drastil: Wiener Börse, Sport, Musik (und ...

