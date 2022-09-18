Again a not so good week for ATX TR, which lost 1,58 percent to 6.149,68 points. News came from UBM, Vienna Airport, OMV, Palfinger, Semperit, Valneva, Pierer Mobility. Top-Performer was Warimpex, at the end of the list we find this week AT&S. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR down -1,58% to 6.149,68 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at -21,65%. Up to now there were 87 days with a positive and 95 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 25,48% away, from the low 5,89%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2022 is Wednesday with 0,37%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,65%. These are the best-performers this week: Warimpex 24,05% in front of Frequentis 11,11% and Erste Group 6,56%. And the following stocks performed worst: AT&S -13,91% in front of Polytec ...

