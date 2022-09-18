UBM: Real estate developer UBM has followed a major acquisition in the Mainz customs harbour with an off-market purchase in the Düsseldorfer Medienhafen. Plans call for the construction of an eight-floor, timber-hybrid office building with at least 10,000 m2 of gross floor space and 105 parking spaces on an underground level with more than 4,000 m2 of gross floor space. Thomas G. Winkler, CEO of UBM Development AG: "We decided to use the current state of shock on the transaction market to top up our conservative pipeline." This site on Holzstrasse 12 is located at the entrance to the planned extension of the Medienhafen on the Kesselstrasse peninsula, which will further increase the value of the address. The prominent neighbour vis-a-vis is the corporate headquarters of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...