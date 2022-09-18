OMV: OMV, the international integrated oil, gas and chemicals company headquartered in Vienna and Ryanair, have today signed a Memorandum of Understanding to supply sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at Ryanair airports across Austria, Germany, and Romania. While the limited production of SAF remains a global aviation issue, this MoU agreement gives Ryanair unique access to purchase up to 160,000 tons (53 million gallons) of SAF from OMV over the next 8 years (starting in 2023). This would account for a total CO2 reduction of over 400,000 tons, equivalent to approx. 25,000 Ryanair flights from Dublin to Vienna.OMV: weekly performance: -7.63% VIG: At its meeting, the Supervisory Board's nomination committee of Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe (VIG) decided to ...

