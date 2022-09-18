Valneva: Valneva, an Austrian/French specialty vaccine company, and IDT Biologika today announced they have agreed to terminate their collaboration following the delivery of inactivated COVID-19 bulk vaccine to Valneva, and considering the current order levels and existing inventories. In light of the reduced European Commission order, Valneva has suspended manufacturing of the vaccine and, as compensation, will pay IDT up to Euro 36.2 mn in cash and the equivalent of Euro 4.5 mn in kind, in the form of specified equipment purchased by Valneva.As per the commercial manufacturing services agreement signed in November 2021, IDT Biologika produced VLA2001 bulk vaccine at its Biosafety Level 3 facilities in Germany, and Valneva bought the batches that were manufactured so far by IDT ....

