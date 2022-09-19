New program structure and benefits will recognize partner expertise, performance, and achievement with Smartsheet's work management platform

Smartsheet, the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today shared how channel partners can unlock more through the Smartsheet Aligned program starting in February 2023. During the 2022 Global Partner Summit, the company unveiled the new program structure, which will recognize and reward over 800 global partners with tailored benefits allowing them to differentiate their value-add and promote the extensive investments they have made in Smartsheet.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005718/en/

Starting in February 2023, the new Smartsheet Aligned program will recognize and reward over 800 global partners with tailored benefits allowing them to differentiate their value-add and promote the extensive investments they have made in Smartsheet. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Smartsheet partners have played a critical role in the growth of our business, from extending our sales and marketing reach to expanding our professional services capabilities. In fact, annual bookings led by partners has grown to 59% since launching the program three years ago," said Steve Stewart, Global Head of Channel at Smartsheet. "As customer requests for increasingly complex solutions continued to grow, it was imperative that our program evolve and offer enterprise-grade benefits to our partners so they can continue to provide best-in-class service for our customers. With the new structure, Smartsheet Aligned will be significantly more robust and focused on complex solution building than anyone else in the collaborative work management market."

Building on this leadership, the new Smartsheet Aligned program will provide specialized paths for partners to grow their businesses based on the unique value they provide Smartsheet customers. Partners like Global PMO and WORK BOLD can earn tiered benefits based on their partnership, performance, and capabilities, including:

New custom role-based training and solutions certifications designed specifically for upskilling Smartsheet Aligned partners in addition to ongoing sales and technical training;

designed specifically for upskilling Smartsheet Aligned partners in addition to ongoing sales and technical training; Expanded financial discounts and rebates including differentiated incentives that provide a competitive market advantage;

that provide a competitive market advantage; New marketing and demand generation resources to raise awareness of their business and drive net new opportunities; and

to raise awareness of their business and drive net new opportunities; and Access to world-class technical enablement resources including pre- and post- sales experts to support partners with the delivery of complex Smartsheet solutions.

"Smartsheet's world-class partner program coupled with the tremendous growth of the CWM market has helped us quickly grow our business over the past four years," said Sebastian Paasch, Managing Director at AMX. "From the increased visibility with Smartsheet's customer base to the recognition around our investments in their industry-leading platform, I look forward to building on our partnership in the next phase of the Smartsheet Aligned program."

At the Global Partner Summit, partners will preview the new program structure, learn about new products, and network with others from around the world. Smartsheet and the partner community will also recognize eight partners for their achievements in standout sales and customer excellence. This year's winners are:

Americas Partner of the Year, Optimum Consulting, for the strongest growth across Smartsheet's North and South American partner community;

for the strongest growth across Smartsheet's North and South American partner community; APAC Partner of the Year, Attura, for the strongest growth and capabilities across Smartsheet's APAC partner community;

for the strongest growth and capabilities across Smartsheet's APAC partner community; EMEA Partner of the Year, Cheetah Transformation , for the strongest growth and capabilities across Smartsheet's EMEA partner community;

, for the strongest growth and capabilities across Smartsheet's EMEA partner community; Channel Hero of the Year, Productive Project Solutions, for providing the greatest assistance to other partners in the Smartsheet Channel ecosystem;

for providing the greatest assistance to other partners in the Smartsheet Channel ecosystem; Rookie of the Year, Prime Consulting Group, for the strongest growth and capabilities within the first calendar year as a registered Smartsheet partner;

for the strongest growth and capabilities within the first calendar year as a registered Smartsheet partner; Government Partner of the Year, M2 Strategy, for the strongest ARR growth across the private and public sector; and

for the strongest ARR growth across the private and public sector; and Brandfolder Partner of the Year, Getty Images, for the strongest growth and capabilities across the Brandfolder partner community.

Additionally, at the Summit, Smartsheet will select a winner for Solution Spotlight of the Year, which recognizes the partner whose solution created the biggest impact, whose ingenuity best addresses customer needs, and who can most readily scale solutions to other customer accounts.

Learn more about how to be a part of the Smartsheet Aligned ecosystem here.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) is the enterprise platform for dynamic work. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005718/en/

Contacts:

Chrissy Vaughn

pr@smartsheet.com