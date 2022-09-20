YOSHIHARU GLOBAL CO.: Yoshiharu Global Co. Appoints Gateway Group to Lead Investor Relations Program

BUENA PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2022 / Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) ("Yoshiharu" or the "Company"), a California-based restaurant operator specializing in authentic Japanese ramen, has appointed Gateway Group, a leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm, to grow and lead its investor relations program, provide corporate messaging and engage with the investment community alongside the Company.

Gateway will work closely with Yoshiharu's management team to develop and deploy a comprehensive outreach and communications program. Activities will include refining the Company's investment-oriented messaging and corporate positioning, strategic advisory services and introductions to institutional investors, sell-side analysts, and other key influencers in the broader financial community. Gateway will also assist in organizing roadshows and securing invitations to select financial conferences.

"As a fast-growing restaurant operator on a mission to introduce and serve authentic Japanese ramen to customers all over the world, the timing is opportune to ensure that our message is being heard and that our progress is being recognized by the right audiences," said James Chae, Yoshiharu's President, CEO and Chairman of the Board. "With Gateway's extensive experience, proven track record, and relative proximity to our corporate headquarters, we will be working closely together to elevate our corporate profile on Wall Street and proactively connect with the institutional investment community through a comprehensive investor relations program. We look forward to continuing our expansion of restaurant locations, developing our newly announced international and domestic franchise program, and collaborating with Gateway to tell our story as we embark on this new chapter as a publicly traded entity."

About Yoshiharu Global Co.

Yoshiharu is a fast-growing restaurant operator and was borne out the idea of introducing the modernized Japanese dining experience to customers all over the world. Specializing in Japanese ramen, Yoshiharu gained recognition as a leading ramen restaurant in Southern California within six months of their 2016 debut and has continued to expand their top-notch restaurant service across Southern California, currently owning and operating 8 restaurants with an additional 5 in development.

About Gateway Group

Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Gateway Group is a leading comprehensive capital markets and public relations consultancy firm. Since 1999, Gateway has delivered strategic consulting, corporate messaging and positioning, earned media strategies, leadership visibility, investor awareness, and analyst and press coverage. Gateway executives have extensive experience in capital markets, financial and brand communications, and represent clients in a wide range of industries, including technology, consumer, industrials, financial services, and business services. For more information, visit our website or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding our position to execute on our growth strategy, and our ability to expand our leadership position. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, expectations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, future performance, other statements that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in, or suggested by, these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved.

