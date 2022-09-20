GA Telesis Engine Services ("GATES"), a global jet engine maintenance provider offering customized engine overhaul services and Lion Air have entered into a long-term engine maintenance contract. Lion Air, is the largest airline in Indonesia second largest low-cost airline in Southeast Asia, signed the agreement covering the airline's Boeing 737NG fleet. This strategic win for GATES covers maintenance, repair, and overhaul of CFM56-7B engines across Lion Air Group airlines (including Batik Malaysia Thai Lion Air). In addition, it includes leased engine support, LLP management, and logistics. The first engine maintenance event will enter a GATES maintenance slot in early October 2022.

Lion Air now has a large majority of the domestic market share post-pandemic and continues to add capacity to meet increased passenger travel. "Lion Air is delighted to select GATES as its engine maintenance partner at such a crucial time when we require world-class support to fuel the next phase of our growth. GATES impressed us with exceptional, intelligent solutions to maximize engine time-on-wing and lower maintenance costs. Besides, their deep understanding of our critical pain points and ability to exceed expectations stood out from the competition!" said Dennis Kirana, VP of Engineering Lion Air.

"To be selected by one of the region's largest low-cost carriers provides us the ability to combine world-class engine MRO services through GATES, pulling together the combined strength of GA Telesis in offering innovative, integrated solutions across the full spectrum of customer requirements," says Avinash Singh, Sr. Director Sales Business Development, GATES APAC. "This win also opens up business with Thai and Malaysian subsidiaries of the group, heralding a new era of growth for GATES in APAC, and we can't wait to get started!" added Avinash.

"This is a tremendous win for GATES and contributes significantly to our expansion plans in APAC. There was no better airline to partner with in this journey!" added Russ Shelton, President, GA Telesis Engine Services

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis is the leading provider of integrated services in the commercial aviation industry. Through the GA Telesis Ecosystem, the Company is distinctly positioned, across six continents, to leverage its resources to create innovative solutions for its customers. Consisting of global operations encompassing Component Solutions, Leasing/Financing, Logistics Solutions, and MRO Services business units for landing gear, component/composite, and turbine engine repair, as well as digital solutions, the GA Telesis Ecosystem provides an unparalleled resource to airlines. The Company's core business is its mission to ensure "Customer Success," built from a reputation for unsurpassed excellence and integrity.

For further information, please contact Cathy Moabery at marketing@gatelesis.com.

About GA Telesis Engine Services

GA Telesis Engine Services (GATES) is a fully integrated subsidiary of GA Telesis, offering customers a seamless engine solution that combines high-quality repair and overhaul services as well as world-class supply chain services. The GATES facility is based in Helsinki, Finland, and operates under FAA, EASA, CAAC, TCCA, DGAC, GACA, ANAC, DGCA, and ECAA approvals for the CFM56-5B, CFM56-7B, and General Electric CF6-80C2 turbine engines. In addition, GATES has an integrated test cell capable of up to 100,000 pounds of thrust and can overhaul up to 200 engines per year. GATES Go-Team is also one of the few companies authorized by EASA to perform remote repairs on engines that are installed on aircraft.

