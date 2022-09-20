Anzeige
Affluent Medical: Success of the capital increase with preferential subscription rights for a gross amount of EUR6 million.

Affluent Medical: Success of the capital increase with preferential subscription rights for a gross amount of EUR6 million.

Affluent Medical Affluent Medical: Success of the capital increase with preferential subscription rights for a gross amount of EUR6 million. 20-Sep-2022 / 19:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PRESS RELEASE

Aix-en-Provence, September 20, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

Success of the capital increase with preferential subscription rights for a gross amount of EUR6 million

Affluent Medical (ISIN code: FR0013333077 - ticker: AFME), a French MedTech specializing in the international development and industrialization of innovative medical prostheses, at a clinical stage, to treat urinary incontinence and cardiac mitral valve pathologies, announces the success of its capital increase through the issue of New Shares with preferential subscription rights (PSRs) maintained. The subscription period ran from September 2 to September 16, 2022 (the "Capital Increase") and the Company raised EUR6 million.

At the end of the subscription period, subscription requests totaled 2,586,400 shares (the "New Shares"), or 95,40% of the initial amount of the Capital Increase. These requests broke down as follows:

-- 292,610 New Shares on an irreducible basis,

-- 578,482 New Shares on a reducible basis; and

-- 1,715,308 New Shares on a free basis.

As a reminder, Truffle Capital, which holds 65.25% of the Company's capital, had expressed its intention to subscribe freely for a maximum amount of EUR3.8 million. This subscription represents 63.3% of the Capital Increase. Truffle Capital has undertaken to hold the New Shares thus subscribed for a period of 3 months as from the settlement-delivery date.

All subscriptions, whether irreducible or reducible, were served.

The gross amount of the Capital Increase is EUR6 million, or a net amount of EUR5.8 million, and reflects the creation of 2,586,400 New Shares subscribed at a unit price of EUR2.32, representing a discount of 22.67% to the closing price on August 25, 2022 (EUR3.00). The proceeds from this Capital Increase are expected to extend the Company's cash horizon until March 2023 and to help secure the financing of its clinical development programs with the following key short-term objectives:

-- Patient recruitment for the first in-man Minerva/Epygon study;

-- Acceleration and finalization of patient recruitment for the Optimise II pivotal study of KaliosTM(positive interim result published in July 2022);

-- Launch of the Artus pilot/pivotal study according to the authorization date of the competent authorities.

Michel Finance, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Sébastien Ladet, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We sincerely thank our new and existing shareholders who contributed to this critical funding for Affluent Medical. The funds raised will allow us to move forward with confidence with our development plan for the various clinical studies underway. It is a key step in meeting the Company's strong ambitions to be able to quickly provide millions of patients with innovative urology and structural heart medical devices currently with no equivalent in the market."

Various solutions remain under consideration by the Company to enable it to continue to finance its activity and development. These could take the form of carrying out capital increases, issuing bonds or obtaining public financing.

The Company's share capital after the Capital Increase totals EUR20,750,202 and is divided into 20,750,202 shares with a nominal value of EUR1.00 each.

Settlement-delivery and admission to trading of the New Shares on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (Compartment C) are scheduled for September 22, 2022. These New Shares will bear current dividend rights, will be directly assimilated to existing Affluent Medical shares and will be traded under the same listing line as the existing shares (ISIN FR0013333077 - ticker AFME).

The settlement-delivery and the admission to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris Compartment C of the New Shares are scheduled for September 22, 2022. These New Shares will carry current dividend rights, will be directly assimilated to the existing Affluent Medical shares, and will be traded on the same quotation line as the latter (ISIN FR0013333077 - mnemo AFME).

Dilution for shareholders that did not subscribe to the capital increase represents 12,5%.

The breakdown of capital and voting rights following the Capital Increase is as follows:

Pre-capital increase Shareholding: 

Shareholders            Distribution of capital and voting rights Distribution of capital and voting 
                  on a non-diluted basis before the capital rights on a diluted basis before the 
                  increase                  capital increase 
                  Number of % of  Number of  % of    Number of % of  Number of  % of 
                  shares   capital voting    voting   shares   capital voting   voting 
                            rights    rights            rights   rights 
Funds and companies managed by   11,851,753 65.25% 21,459,931  67.90%   11,851,753 54.78% 21,459,931 61.18% 
Truffle Capital 
Founders, Executives and members of 
the Board of Directors, the College 637,757  3.51%  1,231,881  3.90%   2,788,518 12.89% 3,382,642  9.64% 
of Censors 
Employees              0     0.00%  0      0.00%   1,322,038 6.11%  1,322,038  3.77% 
Free float             5,536,647 30.48% 8,775,062  27.77%   5,536,647 25.59% 8,775,062  25.02% 
Treasury shares           137,645  0.76%  137,645   0.44%   137,645  0.64%  137,645   0.39% 
TOTAL                18,163,802 100.00% 31,604,519  100.00%  21,636,601 100.00% 35,077,318 100.00%

Post-capital increase shareholding at 20/09/2022: 

Shareholders             Distribution of capital and voting rights Distribution of capital and voting 
                   on a non-diluted basis after the capital  rights on a diluted basis after the 
                   increase                  capital increase 
                   Number of % of  Number of % of  Number of % of  Number of   % of 
                   shares   capital voting   voting shares   capital voting rights voting 
                            rights   rights                  rights 
Funds and companies managed by    13,489,684 65.01% 23,097,862 67.56% 13,489,684 55.69% 23,097,862   61.33% 
Truffle Capital 
Founders, Executives and members of 
the Board of Directors, the College 694,957  3.35%  1,289,081 3.77%  2,845,718 11.75% 3,439,842   9.13% 
of Censors 
Employees              0     0.00%  0     0.00%  1,322,038 5.46%  1,322,038   3.51% 
Free float              6,427,916 30.98% 9,666,331 28.27% 6,427,916 26.54% 9,666,331   25.66% 
Treasury shares           137,645  0.66%  137,645  0.40%  137,645  0.57%  137,645    0.37% 
TOTAL                20,750,202 100.00% 34,190,919 100.00% 24,223,001 100.00% 37,663,718   100.00%

DILUTION

Impact of the issue on consolidated equity per share 

Share of equity per share (in euros)* 
                                         Undiluted basis  Diluted basis** 
Before issue of New Shares arising from the Capital Increase           2.397       EUR3.126 
After issue of 2,586,400 New Shares arising from the Capital Increase       2.387       EUR3.047 
*: based on consolidated shareholders' equity of EUR43.5 million at 12/31/2021 
**: At the end of July 2022, there were 156,339 BSAs (share subscriptions), 5,534,497 BSPCEs (options allocated free of 
charge to company employees) and 3,700 AGAs (free allocation of shares), each giving the right to one share.

Impact of the issue on the shareholders' situation 

Shareholder's interest (in %) 
                                         Undiluted basis  Diluted basis** 
Before issue of New Shares arising from the Capital Increase           1.00%       0.76% 
After issue of 2,586,400 New Shares arising from the Capital Increase       0.88%       0.69% 
**: At the end of July 2022, there were 156,339 BSAs (share subscriptions), 5,534,497 BSPCEs (options allocated free of 
charge to company employees) and 3,700 AGAs (free allocation of shares), each giving the right to one share.

LEGAL FRAMEWORK OF THE OFFER

The Capital Increase was decided on by the Board of Directors, at its meeting of August 25, 2022, when it implemented the delegation granted to it by the Annual Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of May 24, 2022, under the 14th resolution.

DISCLAIMER

Pursuant to the provisions of Article 1 5. a) of European Regulation 2017/1129 ("Prospectus Regulation") and Articles L.411-2-1 1° of the French Monetary and Financial Code and 211-2 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers/French Financial Markets Authority (AMF), this issue did not give rise to a Prospectus subject to the AMF's approval, the latter representing less than 20% of the number of shares of the same class already admitted on the regulated market and a total offer of less than EUR8,000,000.

A notice to shareholders about this issue was published on August 29, 2022 in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires (French legal gazette, or BALO).

RISK FACTORS

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 20, 2022 13:27 ET (17:27 GMT)

