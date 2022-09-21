Nvidia -0.08% SeverTrader (GLOBCHNG): Nvidia having hard times as the tensions between China and USA have not diminished. In the long-term, the company is on a steady growth path, but during these turbulent times we reduce the position size and look for a cheaper re-entry. (21.09. 08:21) >> mehr comments zu Nvidia: www.boerse-social.com/launch/aktie/nvidia Hannover Rück 0.05% tradsam (14D00F29): Die Aktien der Hannover Rückversicherung wurden ausgestoppt. (21.09. 08:09) >> mehr comments zu Hannover Rück: www.boerse-social.com/launch/aktie/hannover_ruck Lenzing 6.27% Moneyboxer (GREEN111): Lenzing setzt die Prognose für dieses Jahr aus, auch die Prognose für 2024 ...

