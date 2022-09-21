Automobile giant Tech Chery launched the "Yaoguang 2025" future technology strategy

ANKARA, Turkey, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week Chery Automobile held the "Yaoguang 2025 Chery Technology DAY" event in Wuhu, Anhui. Numerous advanced technological achievements and a new concept model were released at the event site.

The "Yaoguang 2025" strategy was officially launched at the event site to let consumers know about Chery's cutting-edge technologies and the development direction of future cars, which covers the four core areas of Mars Architecture, Kunpeng Power, Lion Technology and Galaxy Ecology. Based on this, Chery Automobile will build 13 core technologies systems.





Mars architecture covers more comprehensive

The Mars architecture includes two aspects: platform architecture and EEA electrical and electronic architecture. The high-end E0X car platform has been announced. The platform has five characteristics: flexible bandwidth, flexible space, efficient electric drive, comfortable driving control, safety and light weight.

Kunpeng power saves fuel consumption and lasts longer

Kunpeng Power covers five core technologies of hybrid engine, hybrid gearbox, electric drive, battery and hydrogen fuel cell, and has outstanding performance in energy consumption, battery life and acceleration performance. The new generation of Kunpeng Power, which has an engine thermal efficiency of 44%, an average hybrid transmission efficiency of more than 90%, and a hybrid driving range of over 1,300 kilometers, will also meet you next year.

Lion Technology is smarter

In terms of intelligent driving, Chery Automobile has built the Chery Pilot platform, which has the advantages of worry-free, labor-saving, time-saving, user-friendly, and continuous experience, bringing users a good driving experience. The upgraded Chery Pilot3.0 platform has a computing power of 1000+TOPS and can be connected to a maximum of 48 sensors, realizing multi-scenario point-to-point intelligent driving and intelligent parking and other functions, making users' travel more convenient and faster.

Galaxy ecology is more friendly

Chery continues to build an autonomous and controllable "1+3+N" galaxy ecology, where "1" represents Chery and "3" is for automobile 's connecting and extending, including intelligent cloud platform, intelligent data and intelligent upgrade, "N" is an ecosystem built around users that can be co-created, continuously upgraded and covers the world. The purpose of Galaxy Ecology is to create a combination of users' favorite Internet products and vehicles according to users' car habits, so as to provide users with a more useful and intelligent vehicle.

Looking forward to the application of Chery new technologies.

