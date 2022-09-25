Hören: https://boersenradio.at/page/podcast/3388 Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the new and weekly english spoken Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast " Christian Drastil - Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" Week 38 was another brutal week for our ATX TR, which lost 6,28 percent and closed on Friday at 5763 points, a new low for 2022. News came from Frequentis, Pierer Mobility (2), Lenzing, Immofinanz, Andritz, Wienerberger, Agrana, Wolftank and OMV. And: For the 16th time in a row, Raiffeisen Centrobank was the overall winner of the annual Certificates Award Austria. Next week starts our 13th Stock Market Tournament with the Qualifying, adding our new Partner Amag and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...