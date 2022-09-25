Another brutal week for our ATX TR, which lost 6,28 percent and closed on Friday at 5763 points, a new low for 2022. News came from Frequentis, Pierer Mobility (2), Lenzing, Immofinanz, Andritz, Wienerberger, Agrana, Wolftank and OMV. And: For the 16th time in a row, Raiffeisen Centrobank was the overall winner of the annual Certificates Award Austria. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR down -6,28% to 5.763,74 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at -26,57%. Up to now there were 89 days with a positive and 98 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 30,15% away, from the low 0%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2022 is Wednesday with 0,36%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,67%. These are the best-performers this week: Pierer Mobility 0,99% in front of ...

