Frequentis: The Supervisory Board of Frequentis AG, global supplier of communication and information systems for control centres with safety-critical tasks, today passed a unanimous resolution to appoint Norbert Haslacher as CEO for another 5 years until 15 April 2028. "Norbert Haslacher has made a decisive contribution to the transformation of Frequentis into a globally operating software company over the past 7 years. In addition to his motivating manner for all employees, he also always has an open ear for new innovations and a strong focus on the needs of our customers," says Hannes Bardach, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.Frequentis: weekly performance: -10.71% Immofinanz: As part of its value-creating growth strategy with a focus on high-return properties, real estate company ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...