Andritz: A special highlight will take place this year for Andritz AG in Graz: Exactly 170 years ago, the Hungarian Josef Körösi founded the "k. k. privilegierte Maschinenfabrik und Eisengießerei" in Andritz near Graz, thus laying the foundation for the globally technology group Andritz. Today, Andritz is one of the technology and global market leaders in the hydropower business, the pulp and paper industry, in the metal working and steel industries, and in solid/liquid separation for municipal and industrial segments.Andritz: weekly performance: 0.05% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (20/09/2022)

