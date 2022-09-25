Agrana: Besides the ongoing war in Ukraine and the volatility on energy and commodity markets, the rising costs of capital in particular necessitated an impairment test of the cash generating unit Fruit of fruit, starch and sugar company Agrana to coincide with the end of the first half year (31 August 2022). This resulted in non-cash impairments of assets and goodwill in the amount of Euro 91.3 mn on the operating profit (EBIT) in the first half year 2022|23 (1 March to 31 August 2022). The guidance of a very significant increase (by more than +50%) in consolidated EBIT in the full financial year 2022|23 remains valid despite the asset and goodwill impairment, the company stated.Agrana: weekly performance: -7.64% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria ...

