Wolftank: Austrian based Wolftank Group, specialized in technologies for energy and environmental solutions, reports a successful first half of 2022. After the corona-related market slumps of the past two years, the group's consolidated sales increased by 43% to Euro 29.0 million in the first half of 2022. EBITDA has turned positive and amounts to Euro 1.4 mn, compared to Euro -0.2 mn in the same period of the previous year. The operating result (EBIT) improved to Euro -0.3 mn (1-6/2021: Euro -1.6 mn).Wolftank-Adisa: weekly performance: -4.49%OMV: The Norwegian arm of Austrian energy and petrochemicals company OMV has made a gas-condensate discovery in the Norwegian North Sea. OMV (Norge), as operator, said that it and its partners had now decided to drill a sidetrack and perform a ...

