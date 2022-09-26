

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer



Name: home24 SE Street: Otto-Ostrowski-Str. 3 Postal code: 10249 City: Berlin Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299002T3WE6IWG0E854



2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation



Legal entity: Vanguard World Fund City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)



4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:



22 Sep 2022



6. Total positions



% of voting % of voting rights Total of Total number of rights attached through both in % voting rights to shares instruments (total (7.a. + pursuant to (total of 7.a.) of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) 7.b.) Sec. 41 WpHG New 5.04 % 1.73 % 6.77 % 30526755 Previo- 4.686 % 2.083 % 6.769 % / us notifi- cation



7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)



ISIN Absolute In % Direct (Sec. Indirect (Sec. Direct (Sec. Indirect 33 WpHG) 34 WpHG) 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A14KEB5 1539785 0 5.04 % 0.00 % Total 1539785 5.04 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG



Type of instrument Expiration Exercise or Voting Voting or maturity conversion rights rights date period absolute in % Right of recall over at any time at any time 526609 1.73 % securities lending agreements Total 526609 1.73 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG



Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting instrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rights nt date period settlement absolute in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name % of voting rights % of voting rights Total of both (if (if at least 3% or through instruments (if at least 5% or more) at least 5% or more) more)



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:



Proportion of voting Proportion of Total of rights instruments both % % %



10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date



23 Sep 2022



26.09.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com



Language: English Company: home24 SE Otto-Ostrowski-Str. 3 10249 Berlin Germany Internet: www.home24.com



