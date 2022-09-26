

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name



Title: First name: Martin Last name(s): Thiel



2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status



Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name



TAG Immobilien AG



b) LEI



529900TAE68USJNXLR59



4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code



Type: Share ISIN: DE0008303504



b) Nature of the transaction



Transfer of 25,958 shares as part of the marital gains settlement; Volume determined on the basis of the Xetra closing price on the date of the transaction.



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) 8.29 EUR 215191.82 EUR



d) Aggregated information



Price Aggregated volume 8.29 EUR 215191.82 EUR



e) Date of the transaction



22/09/2022; UTC+2



f) Place of the transaction



Outside a trading venue



Language: English Company: TAG Immobilien AG Steckelhörn 5 20457 Hamburg Germany Internet: http://www.tag-ag.com



