Frankfurt/Main, 26 September 2022 - SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA (SGF), a listed Private Equity asset manager, plans to make a public share buyback tender offer to its shareholders in the very near future, as already announced. The management has now determined to increase the volume of the share buyback offer by 40% from 5 to 7 million EUR. This corresponds to 14 cents per share or almost 9% of its actual share price and market capitalization (2021: Nil).



Together with its already paid dividend for 2021 of 2 cents per share (2020: Nil), SGT Germany Private Equity returns a total of 8 million EUR or 16 cents per share from its 2021 profit to its shareholders. This equals 10% of its actual share price and market capitalization.



The company is retaining the remaining profit 2021, exceeding the dividend payment and share buyback.



About SGT German Private Equity



SGT German Private Equity is a Germany-based listed private equity asset manager with registered office in Frankfurt/Main. Its 100% subsidiary SGT Capital Pte. Ltd. is a global alternative investment and private equity asset manager headquartered in Singapore.



SGT Capital Fund II, with a geographical focus on Europe and North America (fund lifetime ten years), invests in market leaders and utilizes its proprietary expertice to further globalize the businesses, particularly into Asia markets. SGT has targeted fundraising volume of 2 to 3 billion USD. The management team has many years of senior experience at renowned addresses - global private equity houses, management consultancies and investment banks. SGT Capital currently manages its issued Private Equity Funds, and a joint venture with an Asian financial services provider, in a total volume of more than 800 million USD.



From its origin as a leading German venture capital provider under the German Startups Group brand SGT German Private Equity also holds a heritage portfolio of minority stakes in some promising German Startups.



Investor Relations Contact Rosenberg Strategic Communications Dirk Schmitt d.schmitt@rosenbergsc.com +49 170 302 8833



