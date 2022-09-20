

Deutsche Bank AG: Correction of our publication news dated 2022-09-20 for Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust III



26.09.2022



Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust III: The financial reports will be published on September 30. 2022 pursuant to Section 5:25c of the Netherlands Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht)



