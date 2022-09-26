

26.09.2022 / 11:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer



Name: ZEAL Network SE Street: Straßenbahnring 11 Postal code: 20251 City: Hamburg Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46



2. Reason for notification



X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason: voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation



Legal entity: UBS Group AG City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland



4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



UBS AG



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:



20 Sep 2022



6. Total positions



% of voting % of voting rights Total of Total number of rights attached through both in % voting rights to shares instruments (total (7.a. + pursuant to (total of 7.a.) of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) 7.b.) Sec. 41 WpHG New 15.70 % 0 % 15.70 % 22396070 Previo- 16.05 % 0 % 16.05 % / us notifi- cation



7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)



ISIN Absolute In % Direct (Sec. Indirect (Sec. Direct (Sec. Indirect 33 WpHG) 34 WpHG) 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000ZEAL241 0 3516829 0 % 15.7 % Total 3516829 15.7 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG



Type of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Voting instrument maturity date conversion rights rights in period absolute % Right to At any time 126 0 % recall lent shares Total 126 0 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG



Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting instrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rights nt date period settlement absolute in % 0 0 % Total 0 0 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name % of voting % of voting rights Total of both rights (if at through instruments (if (if at least least 3% or at least 5% or more) 5% or more) more) UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 14.77 % % 14.77 % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 14.77 % % 14.77 % UBS Asset % % % Management AG UBS Asset % % % Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd UBS Asset % % % Management Holding Ltd UBS Asset % % % Management (UK) Limited - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 14.77 % % 14.77 % UBS Asset % % % Management AG UBS Fund % % % Management (Luxembourg) SA - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 14.77 % % 14.77 % UBS Asset % % % Management AG UBS Asset % % % Management Switzerland AG UBS Fund % % % Management (Switzerland) AG - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 14.77 % % 14.77 % UBS Holding % % % (France) SA UBS (France) % % % S.A. UBS La Maison % % % de Gestion



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:



Proportion of voting Proportion of Total of rights instruments both % % %



10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date



23 Sep 2022



