Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052



Share buyback - 13. Interim Reporting



In the time period from September 19, 2022 until and including September 23, 2022, a number of 124,848 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Bilfinger SE. The beginning of the share buyback on July 1, 2022 was disclosed on June 27, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



Day of purchase Aggregated volume in Weighted average price shares [EUR] 19 September 25,000 28.1994 2022 20 September 23,580 27.9391 2022 21 September 22,968 28.0327 2022 22 September 27,000 27.7710 2022 23 September 26,300 26.9504 2022 The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Bilfinger SE



(http://www.bilfinger.com).



The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of July 1, 2022 until and including September 23, 2022, amounts to 2,367,287 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Bilfinger SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Bilfinger SE.



Company: Bilfinger SE
ISIN: DE0005909006
WKN: 590900



