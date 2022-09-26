

HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



26.09.2022 / 12:38 CET/CEST Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer



HelloFresh SE Prinzenstraße 89 10969 Berlin Germany



2. Type of capital measure



Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 26 Sep 2022 WpHG)



3. New total number of voting rights:



171799994



Language: English Company: HelloFresh SE Prinzenstraße 89 10969 Berlin Germany Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com



°

