TeamViewer AG: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG
^ EQS Voting Rights Announcement: TeamViewer AG TeamViewer AG: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG
26.09.2022 / 14:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares
1. Details of issuer
TeamViewer AG Bahnhofsplatz 2 73033 Göppingen Germany
2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.
3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
22 Sep 2022
4. Share-position
Share-position in total amount of shares % issued Resulting 5.02 % 186,515,856 situation Previous 3.002 % / publication
5. Details
absolute in % direct indirect (via subsidiary direct indirect (via subsidiary or third person, Sec. 71d or third person, Sec. 71d para. 1 AktG) para. 1 AktG) 9,361,734 5.02 % %
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
26.09.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English Company: TeamViewer AG Bahnhofsplatz 2 73033 Göppingen Germany Internet: www.teamviewer.com
End of News EQS News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1450119 26.09.2022 CET/CEST
°
TEAMVIEWER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de