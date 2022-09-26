

TeamViewer AG: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG



Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares



1. Details of issuer



TeamViewer AG Bahnhofsplatz 2 73033 Göppingen Germany



2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.



3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached



22 Sep 2022



4. Share-position



Share-position in total amount of shares % issued Resulting 5.02 % 186,515,856 situation Previous 3.002 % / publication



5. Details



absolute in % direct indirect (via subsidiary direct indirect (via subsidiary or third person, Sec. 71d or third person, Sec. 71d para. 1 AktG) para. 1 AktG) 9,361,734 5.02 % %



Language: English Company: TeamViewer AG Bahnhofsplatz 2 73033 Göppingen Germany Internet: www.teamviewer.com



