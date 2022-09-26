

MediClin AG: MEDICLIN plans to close the Schlüsselbad Klinik in Bad Peterstal by the end of 2022, subject to the outcome of the consultations with the works council



Offenburg, September 26, 2022



MEDICLIN plans to close the Schlüsselbad Klinik in Bad Peterstal by the end of 2022, subject to the outcome of the consultations with the works council



In its meeting on Friday, the Supervisory Board of MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft followed the proposal of the Management Board and the management of MEDICLIN GmbH & Co. KG to close the Schlüsselbad Klinik in Bad Peterstal at the end of 2022, subject to the outcome of the consultations with the works council.



MEDICLIN currently sees no way of continuing to operate the Schlüsselbad Klinik in Bad Peterstal with the required high quality of services in a cost-covering manner. In the opinion of the management bodies, the shortage of skilled workers, especially in the rural region, no longer allows for stable, sustainable further development combined with corresponding investments - the structural structure of the clinic is not sustainable. The already challenging situation of the clinic is exacerbated by an occupancy rate, which is still below the usual occupancy rate due to corona, the high costs caused by inflation and, since July 2022, the termination of protective shielding benefits. 'I can assure you that we did not take the decision lightly,' emphasises Dr. York Dhein. Member of the Management Board of MEDICLIN.



In the event of closure, MEDICLIN wants to find an amicable solution with the works council that considers the different interests of the employees.



'Our top priority is to continue the employment at other Group locations in the region,' says Dr. York Dhein. 'The employees of the Schlüsselbad Klinik have worked here for many years with a lot of commitment - we thank them very much for that!'



In the event of closure, patients will be offered suitable alternatives in other Group clinics, so that they can continue to receive treatment of the quality they are accustomed to.



About MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (Ticker: MED; WKN: 659 510)



MEDICLIN includes 35 clinics, seven care facilities and eleven medical care centers. The Group has around 8,350 beds/care places and employs around 10,200 people. In a strong network, MEDICLIN offers the patient integrative care from the first visit to the doctor through the operation and subsequent rehabilitation to outpatient aftercare. Doctors, therapists and nurses work together in a carefully coordinated manner. MEDICLIN designs the care and support of people in need of care according to their individual needs and personal needs.



MEDICLIN a company of the Asklepios Group.



