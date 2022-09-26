

Scout24 SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



Scout24 SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



26.09.2022 / 15:00 CET/CEST



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer



Name: Scout24 SE Street: Bothestr. 13-15 Postal code: 81675 City: Munich Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66



2. Reason for notification



X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation



Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)



4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:



20 Sep 2022



6. Total positions



% of voting % of voting rights Total of Total number of rights attached through both in % voting rights to shares instruments (total (7.a. + pursuant to (total of 7.a.) of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) 7.b.) Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.75 % 4.36 % 5.11 % 80200000 Previo- 0.69 % 4.30 % 4.98 % / us notifi- cation



7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)



ISIN Absolute In % Direct (Sec. Indirect (Sec. Direct (Sec. Indirect 33 WpHG) 34 WpHG) 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A12DM80 0 600185 0 % 0.75 % Total 600185 0.75 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG



Type of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Voting instrument maturity date conversion rights rights in period absolute % Right To Open 131659 0.16 % Recall Right Of Open 3182247 3.97 % Use Total 3313906 4.13 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG



Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting instrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rights nt date period settlement absolute in % Call 31.12.2030 Cash 33651 0.04 % Warrant Swap 20.09.2032 Cash 152876 0.19 % Total 186527 0.23 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name % of voting % of voting rights Total of both rights (if at through instruments (if at least least 3% or (if at least 5% or 5% or more) more) more) The Goldman Sachs % % % Group, Inc. GSAM Holdings LLC % % % Goldman Sachs % % % Asset Management, L.P. - % % % The Goldman Sachs % % % Group, Inc. GSAM Holdings LLC % % % NNIP Holdings LLC % % % NNIP UK Holdings % % % I Ltd NNIP UK Holdings % % % II Ltd NNIP Holdings I % % % B.V. / NNIP Holdings II B.V. NN Investment % % % Partners Holdings B.V. NN Investment % % % Partners International Holdings B.V. NN Investment % % % Partners B.V. - % % % The Goldman Sachs % % % Group, Inc. Goldman Sachs % % % Bank USA Goldman Sachs % % % Bank Europe SE - % % % The Goldman Sachs % % % Group, Inc. Goldman Sachs & % % % Co. LLC - % % % The Goldman Sachs % % % Group, Inc. Goldman Sachs % % % (UK) L.L.C. Goldman Sachs % % % Group UK Limited Goldman Sachs % % % International



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:



Proportion of voting Proportion of Total of rights instruments both % % %



10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date



23 Sep 2022



26.09.2022 CET/CEST



Language: English Company: Scout24 SE Bothestr. 13-15 81675 Munich Germany Internet: www.scout24.com



