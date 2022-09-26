

adidas AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer



Name: adidas AG Street: Adi-Dassler-Straße 1 Postal code: 91074 City: Herzogenaurach Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JSX0Z4CW0V5023



2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation



Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)



4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:



19 Sep 2022



6. Total positions



% of voting % of voting rights Total of Total number of rights attached through both in % voting rights to shares instruments (total (7.a. + pursuant to (total of 7.a.) of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) 7.b.) Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.41 % 4.48 % 4.89 % 192100000 Previo- 0.20 % 5.13 % 5.33 % / us notifi- cation



7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)



ISIN Absolute In % Direct (Sec. Indirect (Sec. Direct (Sec. Indirect 33 WpHG) 34 WpHG) 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) US00687A1079 0 35684 0 % 0.02 % DE000A1EWWW0 0 749049 0 % 0.39 % Total 784733 0.41 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG



Type of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Voting instrument maturity date conversion rights rights in period absolute % Right To Open 797308 0.42 % Recall Right Of Open 461694 0.24 % Use Call 20.12.2024 715540 0.37 % Option Call 21.06.2024 13331 0.01 % Warrant Total 1987873 1.03 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG



Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting instrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rights nt date period settlement absolute in % Put 20.12.2030 Cash 1040460 0.54 % Option Forward 20.12.2024 Cash 51352 0.03 % Call 31.12.2030 Cash 180457 0.09 % Warrant Put 15.12.2023 Physical 375900 0.20 % Option Future 19.12.2031 Cash 2670554 1.39 % Call 31.03.2035 Cash 938337 0.49 % Option Swap 21.07.2037 Cash 1355978 0.71 % Total 6613039 3.44 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name % of voting % of voting rights Total of rights (if through both (if at at least 3% instruments (if at least 5% or or more) least 5% or more) more) The Goldman Sachs Group, % % % Inc. GSAM Holdings LLC % % % NNIP Holdings LLC % % % NNIP UK Holdings I Ltd % % % NNIP UK Holdings II Ltd % % % NNIP Holdings I B.V. / % % % NNIP Holdings II B.V. NN Investment Partners % % % Holdings B.V. - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, % % % Inc. GS Global Markets, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs Finance % % % Corp International Ltd - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, % % % Inc. Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % % Goldman Sachs Bank Europe % % % SE - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, % % % Inc. Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % % Goldman Sachs Group UK % % % Limited Goldman Sachs % % % International Bank - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, % % % Inc. GS Finance Corp. % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, % % % Inc. Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % % Goldman Sachs Group UK % % % Limited Goldman Sachs % % % International - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, % % % Inc. IMD Holdings LLC % % % United Capital Financial % % % Partners, Inc. United Capital Financial % % % Advisers, LLC - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, % % % Inc. GSAM Holdings LLC % % % Goldman Sachs Asset % % % Management, L.P. - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, % % % Inc. Folio Financial, Inc. % % % Folio Investments Inc. % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, % % % Inc. Murray Street Corporation % % % Sphere Fundo De % % % Investimento Multimercado - Investimento No Exterior Credito Privado Sphere Fund % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, % % % Inc. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, % % % Inc. Goldman Sachs Do Brasil % % % Banco Multiplo S/A



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:



Proportion of voting Proportion of Total of rights instruments both % % %



10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date



22 Sep 2022



Language: English Company: adidas AG Adi-Dassler-Straße 1 91074 Herzogenaurach Germany Internet: www.adidas-group.com



